STRATTANVILLE — Turning in another sweep and improving to 9-1, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team downed host Clarion-Limestone Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16.
Montana Hetrick led the way at the net with 10 kills while serving two aces. Alivia Huffman had eight kills while Ryley Pago finished with six.
Brooke Holben dealt out 21 assists and served an ace while Brynn Rearick led the defense with 10 digs and three aces. Caylen Rearick had nine digs and five service aces.
The Lady Bulldogs host Moniteau Thursday before visiting Oil City Monday and traveling to Union Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s other matchup
Union swept by
Keystone
At home against Keystone, the Damsels lost in straight sets, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 to fall to 6-6.
Hailey Kriebel and Drew Davis each had six kills with Dominika Logue adding 13 digs, two kills and two aces. Morgan Cumberland finished with 20 assists.
Keystone won the JV match in three sets.
Next up for the Damsels is Redbank Valley at home next Tuesday. Next Thursday, they visit Karns City.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 5
Lady Bulldogs
sweep NC
At home, the Lady Bulldogs swept visiting North Clarion, 25-21, 25-13, 25-9.
Montana Hetrick finished with 10 kills and three service aces. Brianna Minich had seven kills with one block and Alivia Huffman finished with seven kills as well with Brooke Smith adding three kills.
Brooke Holben had 22 assists, five aces and one kill. Caylen Rearick served three aces with eight digs and Elain Miller had one ace and three digs.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match, 25-22, 25-16.
Damsels top
OC in four
At home against Oil City, Union won in four sets, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16.
Dominika Logue finished with 13 kills and two aces. Drew Davis had nine kills and three aces and Hailey Kriebel turned in five kills with Morgan Cumberland dealing out 26 assists. Kennedy Vogle added 15 digs.
Oil City won the JV match, 25-22, 25-22.
SATURDAY, Oct. 2
Sheffield
sweeps Damsels
At Sheffield, the hosts swept visiting Union, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16.
For the Damsels, Dominika Logue had four kills and five aces. Hannah Buchanan made four kills and Hailey Kriebel added two kills. Morgan Cumberland finished with 15 assists.
Sheffield won the JV matchup, 25-15, 25-19.