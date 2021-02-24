NEW BETHLEHEM — In the second game of a Senior Night home doubleheader Tuesday, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team routed Forest Area, 56-25.
The Lady Bulldogs had their game with Forest postponed Monday, so they moved it to Tuesday and followed the boys’ game against North Clarion.
Between games, seniors were recognized including the Lady Bulldogs’ lone senior Emma Huffman.
The Lady Bulldogs (12-4) led 23-10 after the first quarter and 42-14 by halftime.
Caylen Rearick led the way with 25 points with the help of four 3-pointers. She scored 18 of her points in the first half. Alivia Huffman finished with nine points.
Jessica Wagner led Forest with 11 points.
Lady Bulldogs visit Clarion Thursday before Friday’s varsity-only game at home against Cranberry starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday, they host Moniteau with a 1 p.m. junior varsity start and then get back at it Monday and Tuesday with trips to Keystone and Venango Catholic.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 19
Redbank Valley 34,
Karns City 26
At Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs grinded out a low-scoring road win as they outscored the hosts 11-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away with their third win in as many days.
The Lady Bulldogs led 16-13 at halftime, but trailed 25-23 going into the fourth quarter after Karns City’s 12-7 edge in the third.
Claire Clouse scored four of her team-high 12 points in the fourth for the Lady Bulldogs. Madison Foringer scored seven points. Caylen Rearick scored six points.
Abby Callihan led Karns City with 11 points.
THURSDAY, Feb. 18
Redbank Valley 56,
Brockway 39
At Brockway, the Lady Bulldogs took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring the hosts 18-3 to pull away with the 17-point win.
Caylen Rearick hit three 3-pointers in the fourth and finished with 21 points. Madison Foringer scored 12 of her 20 points in the first half.
Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery scored 16 and 11 points respectively for the Lady Rovers.
WEDNES., Feb. 17
Redbank Valley 53,
Keystone 38
At home, the Lady Bulldogs got a big game from Alivia Huffman who scored 24 points and went 11-for-16 from the foul line in a win over the previously unbeaten Lady Panthers.
The Lady Bulldogs led 25-15 at halftime and took a 38-23 lead into the fourth quarter. Huffman was 10-for-15 from the line in the fourth.
Madison Foringer and Caylen Rearick also hit double figures with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Emily Lauer scored 19 of her team-high 21 points in the second half for Keystone.