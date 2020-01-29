NEW BETHLEHEM — Make it one in a row for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team.
Well, that’s not to infer things are going bad at all for head coach Chris Edmonds’ team, but they did get things back on track after losing to unbeaten North Clarion last Tuesday with a 54-27 rout of Karns City last Friday.
The 14-3 Lady Bulldogs continue a stretch of five straight games at home against Cranberry on Wednesday before Friday’s game at home against Clarion.
Then it’s a showdown with Keystone next Tuesday at home to likely decide the KSAC-South title and who gets to take on North Clarion again in the KSAC Championship game.
The Lady Bulldogs lost one of their other two games to Keystone back on Dec. 19, 54-46 in Knox. Since Keystone has two divisional losses, a Lady Bulldogs win over it next week, assuming they take care of business until then, would give them the division title.
Against Karns City, it was Tara Hinderliter again leading the way with 27 points. Madison Foringer finished with eight points.
Last Friday, Keystone lost to Clarion 39-37 to give the Lady Bulldogs sole possession of the division lead.
For Karns City (7-10), which lost its second straight and now had a three-game losing streak going into it’s Wednesday game at home against Keystone, Emma Johns led the way with 13 points. Abby Callihan finished with seven points.