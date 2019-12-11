KARNS CITY — Making it a 3-0 start to the season, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs routed their way to a 49-23 win at Karns City Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 24-13 lead by halftime, then outscored the hosts 25-10 in the second half to get the win.
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is the fourth of six straight road games to start the season when they visit Cranberry Friday.
Next Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Clarion and Keystone before opening at home next Friday to complete the pre-holiday schedule with a non-league game against Mercer.
They head to the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament Dec. 27-28.
Against Karns City, nine different players found the scoring column as Tara Hinderliter scored 12 points as the only player in double figures. Madison Foringer scored eight points and Alivia Huffman added seven points.
Karns City’s Rossi McMillen scored eight points.
SATURDAY, Dec. 7
Redbank Valley 68,
Iroquois 57
It was a shootout won by the Lady Bulldogs, who captured the Franklin Elks Club Tip-Off Tournament title.
Tara Hinderliter scored 32 points while Iroquois’ Angeline Meola went for 40 points, but at the end of the game, it was Hinderliter’s team that pulled out the win.
“I thought we came together as a team,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “We were able to play 13-14 kids each game. So we got a lot of experience, but then also our two seniors stepped up and led the team. Tara and Lauren (Smith) did an excellent job, so it’s really a team effort.
“I thought our depth really wore Iroquois down and Tara really stepped up to lead the team.”
Huinderliter hit five 3-pointers overall with three coming in the fourth quarter. Meola drilled six 3-pointers.
“Tara and (Meola) were going back and forth,” Edmonds said. “It was a big game for her and hopefully she can carry it throughout the season.
“Tara scored within the flow of the game. She put herself in a position to step up and make the shots when she needed to.”
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Alivia Huffman scored 10 points and Lauren Smith added eight points.
FRIDAY, Dec. 6
Redbank Valley 62,
Franklin 31
Tara Hinderliter started the season with a 26-point effort. Lauren Smith had 14 points while Alivia Huffman added nine points.
Franklin failed to get a player into double figures in scoring with Carly Calderone finishing with eight points.