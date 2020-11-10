NEW BETHLEHEM — Two titles were down and one was left.
The pressure was on so to speak for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs. Actually it might have been momentum from their fall sports colleagues that was helping them along the way in last Thursday’s District 9 Class 2A volleyball final on their own court.
With the football team and girls’ soccer team already showing off gold medals around their neck in the days before, the Lady Bulldogs finished off a remarkable run of three titles in six days with a four-set win over Keystone, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15.
“It feels great,” Lady Bulldogs senior Brooke Holben said. “Especially since the football players won one (last Saturday) and so did the soccer team, so it was really good.”
The Lady Bulldogs (20-1) were scheduled to host District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Tuesday. The winner meets the WPIAL champion next Saturday, Nov. 14 at a WPIAL site and time to be determined. That’ll be defending state champion North Catholic or Ellwood City.
It’s an even year thing as well for the Lady Bulldogs, who won their third title in five seasons, the first two coming in 2016 and 2018. Their first of now four came in 2009.
So as bad as 2020 has been in general, that’s certainly not the case for the fall sports season at Redbank Valley and the volleyball team that’s been a factor in the last several Class 2A title chases.
“I coached for two years, I took four years off and I’ve been back, so this is six out of seven years we’ve been in the finals and we’ve won for them. That’s not a tribute to anything I’ve done, it’s a complete tribute to the players, and they know what needs done. They just continued to do it year after year and they hold the underclassmen accountable, and those girls hold the junior high accountable.”
And considering that the team started out not even knowing if there would be a season in which to claim a title, here they are as champions.
“Every second we had to play, we just took that and kept working really hard,” senior Brynn Rearick said. “We were ready for this moment and finally took it right here.”
Unlike their slow start in the four-set win against Curwensville in Monday’s semifinals that started with a first-set loss, the Lady Bulldogs got off to a better start although they had to close the first set with a 7-0 run to get the 25-20 win.
“Volleyball is such a game of momentum and they’ve kind of done that all year,” Darr said. “We’ve played a lot of four-set (matches) lately which we don’t want to do but they’ve lost a set and come right back, and usually won pretty big the next set. So in the first set, they were just down a little bit in the set so they’re accustomed to coming back.”
Up 2-0, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t get the sweep with Keystone’s fourth-set win, but a 7-0 start to the fourth set the tone to close things out.
The Lady Bulldogs were a bit more balanced offensively than Monday as four players had at least five kills, led by Alivia Huffman’s 14. Montana Hetrick had six eight kills while Ryley Pago and Brianna Minich finished with six and five kills respectively.
“We wanted to get our kills in and be smart when we did it,” Minich said. “We knew they put up a big block and we needed to figure out a way to get around it and I think we did a very good job of doing that.”
Brynn and Caylen Rearick finished with 11 and eight kills apiece while Brooke Holben had 28 set assists.
“We wanted to keep the ball out of the middle and get the ball to the pins and to our outside, but also to Brooke Smith,” Darr said. “We don’t usually set our right-side that much, but she had a couple kills. We’re usually not getting a lot of contribution from that side because we’re so outside and middle heavy. So that was the plan, to keep the ball out at the pins and the middle and use all the offense tonight.”
Leah Exley’s eight kills and one block led Keystone, which also got seven kills from Sydney Bell. Natalie Bowser added five kills, two blocks and four service aces.
The Lady Panthers, seeking their first title since 1992, managed to play for a title in a season that saw them lose one of their key players, setter Alexandria Johnston, to a serious on-court injury during their regular-season matchup with Redbank Valley. Head coach Bryan Mong’s father died this fall as did a parent of one of the team’s players.
“I can’t say enough about Keystone,” Darr said. “After their win at Punxsutawney, I sent their coach a text and with everything they’ve been through, I told him his season should be made into an after-school movie. Everything they’ve been through, it was such a great year for them.”