CLARION — The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team dropped a four-setter to Clarion Tuesday night, 20-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19.
The Lady Bulldogs won the opening set, but couldn’t hold on as Clarion took control from there. They’ll try to rebound Thursday at A-C Valley. Monday and Tuesday, they host Keystone and Forest Area respectively.
Josie Rupp led the Lady Bulldogs with eight kills and two service aces. Jordan Milliron had six kills, Taylor King had six kills and three blocks, and Lauren Smith finished with three kills and three blocks.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Cranberry sweeps
Damsels
At Seneca, visiting Union fell in three sets to the hosts, 25-21, 25-17, 25-12.
Bryn Davis had four kills to lead the Damsels while Vanessa Reddick had three aces and Morgan Cumberland had 10 assists.
Union visits Moniteau Thursday and hosts Commodore Perry Saturday before traveling to DuBois Central Catholic Monday and hosting Venango Catholic Tuesday.
SATURDAY, Sept. 1
Lady Bulldogs ‘host’ ACV Tourney
Because of a boiled water notice in Foxburg, the annual A-C Valley Tournament was moved to Redbank Valley.
And in the 10-team setup, the Lady Bulldogs went 8-0 in pool play with two-set sweeps of Franklin, Mercer, Johnsonburg and Elk County Catholic.
But in the semifinals, the Lady Bulldogs fell to A-C Valley in three sets, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10 with the Lady Bulldogs winning the middle set.
Kane came out of the other side of the six-team single-elimination playoff round and beat A-C Valley in the finals.
Lady Bulldogs coach Matt Darr thanked his program for stepping up on short notice and helping make things work on very short notice.
