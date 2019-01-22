NEW BETHLEHEM — A lot of the combined numbers weren’t pretty.
104 points, 96 rebounds, 43 turnovers, 44 personal fouls and 59 free throws, 2-for-33 from the 3-point line to name a few.
For the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs, most of the numbers didn’t bode well for a home win against Clarion Monday night.
In the second game of a varsity doubleheader against their rivals to the north, the Lady Bulldogs dropped a 56-48 decision.
Tuesday night at North Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs fell to the Wolves 50-35 as the hosts built a 28-16 lead by halftime, then outscored Redbank Valley 22-19 in the second half.
Tara Hinderliter scored 16 points while Lauren Smith finished with nine points.
Haley Sherman led North Clarion with 15 points while Abby Gatesman scored nine points. The Wolves were 9-for-25 from the foul line, not taking full advantage of Redbank Valley putting them on the line via 28 fouls.
The losses dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 5-9 going into Friday’s home game with Karns City. They’ll travel to St. Marys Monday before hosting Union next Wednesday.
Against Clarion and like North Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs racked up 28 personal fouls and put Clarion on the line 40 times. The Lady Cats made it hurt, sinking 29 of them including 8 of 10 in the fourth quarter.
Three Lady Bulldogs fouled out, including two starters and 10 of the 11 players who got in the game had at least one foul. Eight had at least two.
The fouling led directly to Clarion pulling away for a 29-19 halftime lead. The Lady Cats outscored Redbank Valley 21-11 in the second quarter and 15 points came from the foul line. Kait Contantino, who finished with 19 points, was 7-for-10 in the quarter alone.
“The first half we got ourselves in a hole and dug in with the foul trouble, which made us play some younger players,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “We went into halftime down by 10 and came back and had a good third quarter, but couldn’t finish it.
“We have to limit the non-physical fouls, the reaching, the over the backs.”
Tara Hinderliter led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points, fouling out late. Hinderliter and Kaitelyn Davis keyed a third-quarter rally. Hinderliter scored eight points while Davis, who had scored 26 points all season, scored all eight of her points in the third and collected most of her 10 rebounds. She, however, also fouled out late in the fourth.
“I was very pleased with how Katie played,” Edmonds said. “She works hard and tonight she had one of those nights. Emma has been dominating the boards and hitting them well and Tara had her normal game.”
Huffman also had 10 rebounds with three points. Lauren Smith scored nine points while Karlee Shoemaker added seven.
Hinderliter’s basket with four seconds left in the third tied it at 38-38, but the Lady Bulldogs fouled Wendy Beveridge just before the horn on a half-court heave and Beveridge made all three free throws for a 41-38 lead.
Shoemaker’s 3-pointer quickly tied things up 32 seconds into the fourth. It was the lone three the Lady Bulldogs made in a terrible night from long distance, 1-for-23 overall.
“We needed to work the ball inside more and we’re still learning how to take each possession and know how critical each is,” Edmonds said.
Beveridge, who finished with 13 points, put the Lady Cuts up for good just 28 seconds after Shoemaker’s three to make it 44-41.
Down the stretch, Smith’s putback with 1:30 left got the Lady Bulldogs to within 52-48, but that was it the rest of the way as they came up empty in their last three possessions.
Redbank Valley did win the turnover battle, 24-19, and the teams tied in rebounds at 48-48. The outside shooting doomed the Lady Bulldogs in their 18-for-68 performance (26 percent). They were 11-for-19 from the foul line.
Clarion, which scored more points from the line than from the field, was 13-for-48 (27 percent) shooting, also struggling from the 3-point line. The Lady Cats were 1-for-10.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 18
Cranberry 49,
Lady Bulldogs 40
At home last Friday, the Lady Bulldogs ran into a Malliah Schreck buzz-saw and lost to the Berries.
Schreck scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Cranberry past the Lady Bulldogs, offsetting Tara Hinderliter’s 26 points.
Kelsie Elmer scored seven points.
