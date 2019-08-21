NEW BETHLEHEM — Call Matt Darr excited and optimistic for the upcoming volleyball season.
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs head coach has a 29-girl roster that’s giving him plenty to work with as the program defends its District 9 Class 2A title. The Lady Bulldogs were 17-2 last year and lost seven seniors who were all part of a 12-player rotation.
Like last year, Darr was high on his deep roster and has another one this year, indicating that as many as 18 girls could see varsity action throughout the season.
“Some of the best volleyball we’ll see this year will be in our own gym. I said that last year too,” said Darr, entering his fourth season in his second stint with the program and 14th overall. “That makes us better. It makes the freshmen coming out of junior high season immediately see what the varsity season is and it pushes them and they push the upperclassmen. It’s going to be a fun season.”
Senior Taylor King is the lone returning all-conference player back for Darr, who had five girls land postseason recognition. King was also a D9 Class 2A All-District selection.
It’ll be King and senior Lauren Smith back at middle hitter while another middle from last year, senior Kianna Shreckengost, slides to the right side. Also on the outside are senior Becca Kunselman, juniors Brynn Rearick and Montana Hetrick, and freshman Alivia Huffman. Also in the mix at middle is sophomore Riley Pago.
“Taylor will get 10-15 kills per game, but defensively the other teams have to defend that and that opens up the outside with Montana, Becca and Brynn . Having her and Lauren coming out of the middle, our outsides may lead us in kills a lot of games, but a lot of that will be attributed to the middles.”
Senior Tara Hinderliter, who played a lot as a sophomore at setter then mostly backed up graduated Carrissa Rearick last year. She’ll run the offense this year.
“Our setter, Tara, was starter as a sophomore and led us to D9 finals, but didn’t play much last year,” Darr said. “She’s been such a leader on the court so far. We’ve always had a strong setting position and she’s keeping that tradition going and even enhancing it.”
Juniors Karlee Shoemaker and Savanna Boyer are vying for time at libero, or defensive specialist, while freshman Caylen Rearick is working for time in the back row and outside hitter. Sophomore Lilly Shaffer, said Darr, will bring some serving ability to the rotation.
Darr likes what he’s seeing all over the court, but feels the defense is where the team needs to improve the most.
“That’s the biggest concern,” Darr said. “We have to be able to pass the ball, serve-receive and turn every free ball into three attackable balls. Right now, we’re not where I want us to be with that, but with the other positions, I think we’re where we want to be. We have girls competing for spots and that’ll make us better. But right now, that’s our weakness.”
While he’s optimistic in general, he’s also a coach who knows it’ll be a steady run to the postseason.
“We start with Clarion and A-C Valley and I’ve told people we could start 0-2 and be very pleased with how things are going after the first week,” Darr said. “I think we have the team to get past the first round of states if we get through districts. Watching them in the gym, there are times where I wonder who is going to beat us and there are times where I’m thinking we’ll struggle to win half our games. Scrimmages will help, but if the summer is any location, we looked really good. We competed with all the teams we played.
“This year, everybody is out to get us (in Class AA). Last year, everyone was saying Kane, this year it’ll be us.”
Ashley Anderson returns to assist Darr on the coaching staff.
The season starts Aug. 31 at the A-C Valley Tournament before those two home games with Clarion and A-C Valley Sept. 3 and 5.
ROSTER
Seniors: Tara Hinderliter, Taylor King, Becca Kunselman, Kianna Shreckengost, Lauren Smith.
Juniors: Makenna Bish, Savanna Boyer, Montana Hetrick, Brooke Holben, Elaina Miller, Brianna Minich, Brynn Rearick, Karlee Shoemaker, Brooke Smith.
Sophomores: Lilly Shaffer, Jasmine Felts, Ryley Pago, Makayla Monrean, Arrissa Bish, Carlie Rupp, Olivia Anderson Kenzie Thiel, Abby Young.
Freshmen: Alyssa Bowser, Samarie Dinger, Alivia Huffman, Paytin Polka, Caylen Rearick, Gwyneth Wadding.
SCHEDULE
August
31-at A-C Valley Tournament, 9 a.m.
September
3-Clarion
5-A-C Valley
7-at Kane JV Tourney, 9 a.m.
9-at Keystone
10-at Forest Area (Tionesta)
12-at Brookville
14-at Clarion JV Tournament, 8 a.m.
17-Venango Catholic
23-C-L
26-at Moniteau
October
1-Union
3-at Cranberry
8-at Karns City
10-Keystone
12-at Kane Tourn., 9 a.m.
14-Moniteau
15-at North Clarion
17-at Brockway
19-at Elk Co. Tourn., 9 a.m.
22-Punxsutawney
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity following