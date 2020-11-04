NEW BETHLEHEM — Left foot, left wing, Rhiannon Laughlin nailed it.
Three times.
That’s all was needed for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team in last Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Clarion in their District 9 Class A semifinal game.
One of 10 seniors on the roster, Laughlin’s hat trick gets her team within one win of the program’s first-ever title. The Lady Bulldogs lost in the D9 Class 2A finals to Karns City in 1998, 1999 and 2002, so it’s been awhile since a championship has been at stake.
“We’re trying to do something those other two teams couldn’t do and that’s to bring the first trophy back here,” said head coach Mike Dawson, whose team improved to 15-3 going into Wednesday’s final at Brockway at 5 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Brockway, 4-3, at home back on Oct. 22. Brockway has won two straight D9 titles and three of the last four Class 1A championships.
“We know that they’re a quality opponent and are preparing for them just like we did the first time,” Dawson said. “I think this is their fifth straight title appearance, so we know it won’t be easy for us, but these girls thrive on chaos and are up for the challenge.”
This year, Lady Bulldogs have lost twice to Karns City and once to District 6’s West Branch. It was their third win over Clarion with the first two going 2-0 and 4-2.
So the third time wasn’t a charm for the Lady Cats (8-6), who were playing without their top player Evelyn Lerch who was injured in last Monday’s first-round win over Curwensville.
An already strong Lady Bulldogs defense was able to bottle Clarion up, owning an 8-3 lead in shots on goal.
“(The defense) has been the backbone all year and we’ve had 10 shutouts out of our 15 wins, so everything we do starts with them and they’re helping us keep that goal differential keep climbing, so all the respect for all five of those girls who play in the back,” Dawson said. “We prepared in case (Lerch) was still playing and that was our mindset and didn’t change how we how we set things up yesterday going into the game.”
Laughlin scored once in the first half at the 17:29 mark on a direct kick from 30 yards on the left wing. The 1-0 lead carried into the early moments of the second half when she controlled a ball from nearly the same spot but on the opposite end of the field and floated another shot over Clarion goalkeeper Chesney Boggess.
“We were watching the film on them and we made the note that their goalkeeper is kind of a little higher and out of position often, so we wanted to try to keep that ball high to get it over top of her where she can’t get the ball,” Dawson said.
Knowing what to do and executing it are two different things, but Laughlin did execute it three times.
“Shooting from that spot is super-beneficial for me being left-footed and having people who will get their body in their and get the free kicks for me and that’s super-helpful,” Laughlin said.
But Clarion made things interesting just under 11 minutes to go in the game when Alexis Coull converted on a penalty kick after the Lady Bulldogs were called for a hand-ball in the goalie box.
With Clarion gaining brief momentum, the Lady Bulldogs responded just over three minutes later and once again from the left wing, but slightly closer from about 20 yards, Laughlin put one over Boggess’ head for a valuable insurance goal.
“That goal was pretty big, but that comes from a team with 10 seniors and five juniors who were playing in their third semifinal, so they’ve been through it,” Dawson said. “They were pretty calm with their nerves and weren’t too jittery after (Clarion scored).”
Laughlin felt that a third win over Clarion was certainly difficult.
“It was definitely tougher than the first two games because they knew our speed and how we played, so they were able to shut us down more, but once we found our rhythm, I think it worked out,” she said.
While Clarion’s goal denied the team its 11th shutout win of the year, the defense did settle things down after Clarion’s goal, helping to set up Laughlin’s game-sealer.
“We just kept the sam mentality and didn’t let up on them even though they were down their best player,” Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Gabby Dinger said. “We still played as if all of them were out there together and giving 100 percent all the time.”
And it all came together for a chance at a first-ever title.
“It’s great because this group of girls are just amazing teammates to have around and it’s nice to know that I have 10 girls in front of me who are willing to put their body on the line for the game and play with all their heart,” Dinger said.
WHAT’S NEXT? Wednesday’s winner advances to the PIAA quarterfinals in a modified state bracket that includes 11 teams, so there are first-round games next Tuesday. As far as the D9 Class 1A champion goes, it’s a quarterfinal matchup at what appears to be a D9 site against the District 10 champion on Saturday, Nov. 14. The D10 semifinals start its bracket on Wednesday with Seneca at Wilmington and Mercer at Cambridge Springs. The winners advance to this Saturday’s D10 final at a site and time to be announced.
REDBANK VALLEY STATS — The Lady Bulldogs have outscored their foes 66-20 this year and 16 different players have scored. Goal scoring leaders: Reagen Beamer (12), Alexandra Shoemaker (11), Rhiannon Laughlin (11), Ember Hetrick (7), Quinn Fricko (5), Teja Hageter (4), Josey Adams (3), Elena Root (3), Bailey Laughlin (3), Eryn Bailey (2), Cassidy Lee (2), Austin Kirkpatrick (1), Mia Gourley (1), Lilli Barnett (1), Karissa Reichard (1), MaKayla McGuire (1).
Assist leaders: Rhiannon Laughlin (14), Adams (8), Hetrick (4), Alaina Hook (3), Bailey (3), Beamer (3), Fricko (2), Hageter (2), Barnett (1), Bailey Laughlin (1).