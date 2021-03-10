While the Redbank Valley boys and Union girls got their postseason started Tuesday, the Redbank Valley girls and Union boys tip off Wednesday.
At New Bethlehem, the No. 2 seed Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs host No. 3 Moniteau in a Class 3A semifinal game starting at 7 p.m.
It’s the third meeting of the year between the teams, the first two won by the Lady Bulldogs, 59-56 and 54-49.
The Lady Bulldogs (15-5) feature three double-figure scorers in Caylen Rearick (13.2 ppg.), Madison Foringer (11.6) and Alivia Huffman (11.4) who were all named to the KSAC All-Star team this week.
Moniteau is led by KSAC MVP Aslyn Pry (19.6 ppg.) and Catherine Kelly (11.6 ppg.).
The winner lands in Friday’s final against either No. 1 seed Punxsutawney (16-0) or No. 4 seed Karns City (14-8), who also meet Wednesday. The Lady Chucks have two wins against Redbank Valley, 59-48 and 75-49.
In Class 1A boys, the Union Knights (11-6) are the sixth seed traveling to No. 3 seed Johnsonburg (12-4) also on Wednesday. Caden Rainey (16.8 ppg.) and Karter Vogel (11.6 ppg.) lead the Knights against a Rams squad headed by Cam Stelene (13.1 ppg.), Gabe Watts (11.8 ppg.) and Eric Christoff (10.7 ppg.).
Wednesday’s winner moves to the semifinals on Friday against the winner of the DuBois Central at Cameron County quarterfinal game. Friday’s semifinal winners play next Tuesday, again always at the site of the higher seeded team.
On the other side of the bracket are top-seeded Elk County Catholic, which hosts No. 8 seed Otto-Eldred, which beat No. 9 seed Sheffield on Monday to advance, and the 4-5 game that has A-C Valley visiting Clarion.
Here are the District 9 basketball playoff pairings and schedules with team, seed and record listed. Just the champion advances to the PIAA playoffs. Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Higher seed is home team, unless otherwise noted.
BOYS
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 9
Clearfield 70, Bradford 41
St. Marys 46, Punxsutawney 44
Championship
Saturday, March 13
St. Marys (2)(14-6) at Clearfield (1)(18-5)
CLASS 3A
Semifinal
Tuesday, March 9
Kane 68, Moniteau 32
Championship
Kane (2)(8-5) at Brookville (1)(19-2)
— Winner hosts D5/9 Regional Final vs. Chestnut Ridge vs. North Star winner, March 17, TBA
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 9
Ridgway 45, Redbank Valley 43
Keystone 54, C-L 50
Coudersport 63, Smethport 44
Semifinals
Thursday, March 11
Ridgway (5)(6-8) at Karns City (1)(20-2)
Keystone (3)(15-4) vs. Coudersport (2)(13-5)
Championship
Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 1A
Preliminary Round
Monday, March 8
Otto-Eldred 82, Sheffield 63
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 10
Otto-Eldred (8)(9-8) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(18-4)
A-C Valley (5)(12-6) at Clarion (4)(13-9)
Union (6)(11-9) at Johnsonburg (3)(12-4)
DuBois CC (7)(13-9) at Cameron Co. (2)(14-4)
Semifinals
Friday, March 12
Sheffield-Otto-Eldred-ECC winner vs. Clarion-ACV winner
Union-Johnsonburg-DCC-Cameron winner
Championship
Tuesday, March 16
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 10
Bellefonte (4) at Central Mountain (1)
DuBois (3)(13-7) at Hollidaysburg (2)
Championship
Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 4A
Championship
Thursday, March 11
Clearfield (2)(10-11) at St. Marys (1)(14-4)
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 10
Karns City (4)(14-8) at Punxsutawney (1)(16-0)
Moniteau (3)(13-9) at Redbank Valley (2)(15-5)
Championship
Friday, March 12
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 10
Kane (4)(5-9) at Keystone (1)(17-2)
C-L (3)(7-11) at Brockway (2)(10-6)
Championship
Friday, March 12
Semifinal winners, TBA
CLASS 1A
Preliminary round
Tuesday, March 9
North Clarion 35, A-C Valley 18
Union 52, DuBois CC 47
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 11
North Clarion (8)(8-6) at Coudersport (1)(17-1)
Clarion (4)(11-9) at Port Allegany (5)(12-5)
Cameron Co.(6)(11-11) at Elk Co. Catholic (3)(16-6)
Union (7)(12-10) at Otto-Eldred (2)(14-4)
Semifinals
Saturday, March 13
ACV-North Clarion-Coudersport winner vs. Clarion or North Clarion
Cameron Co. or Elk Co. Catholic at DCC-Union-Otto-Eldred winner
Championship
Tuesday, March 6
Semifinal winners, TBA