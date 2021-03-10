While the Redbank Valley boys and Union girls got their postseason started Tuesday, the Redbank Valley girls and Union boys tip off Wednesday.

At New Bethlehem, the No. 2 seed Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs host No. 3 Moniteau in a Class 3A semifinal game starting at 7 p.m.

It’s the third meeting of the year between the teams, the first two won by the Lady Bulldogs, 59-56 and 54-49.

The Lady Bulldogs (15-5) feature three double-figure scorers in Caylen Rearick (13.2 ppg.), Madison Foringer (11.6) and Alivia Huffman (11.4) who were all named to the KSAC All-Star team this week.

Moniteau is led by KSAC MVP Aslyn Pry (19.6 ppg.) and Catherine Kelly (11.6 ppg.).

The winner lands in Friday’s final against either No. 1 seed Punxsutawney (16-0) or No. 4 seed Karns City (14-8), who also meet Wednesday. The Lady Chucks have two wins against Redbank Valley, 59-48 and 75-49.

In Class 1A boys, the Union Knights (11-6) are the sixth seed traveling to No. 3 seed Johnsonburg (12-4) also on Wednesday. Caden Rainey (16.8 ppg.) and Karter Vogel (11.6 ppg.) lead the Knights against a Rams squad headed by Cam Stelene (13.1 ppg.), Gabe Watts (11.8 ppg.) and Eric Christoff (10.7 ppg.).

Wednesday’s winner moves to the semifinals on Friday against the winner of the DuBois Central at Cameron County quarterfinal game. Friday’s semifinal winners play next Tuesday, again always at the site of the higher seeded team.

On the other side of the bracket are top-seeded Elk County Catholic, which hosts No. 8 seed Otto-Eldred, which beat No. 9 seed Sheffield on Monday to advance, and the 4-5 game that has A-C Valley visiting Clarion.

Here are the District 9 basketball playoff pairings and schedules with team, seed and record listed. Just the champion advances to the PIAA playoffs. Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Higher seed is home team, unless otherwise noted.

BOYS

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 9

Clearfield 70, Bradford 41

St. Marys 46, Punxsutawney 44

Championship

Saturday, March 13

St. Marys (2)(14-6) at Clearfield (1)(18-5)

CLASS 3A

Semifinal

Tuesday, March 9

Kane 68, Moniteau 32

Championship

Kane (2)(8-5) at Brookville (1)(19-2)

— Winner hosts D5/9 Regional Final vs. Chestnut Ridge vs. North Star winner, March 17, TBA

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 9

Ridgway 45, Redbank Valley 43

Keystone 54, C-L 50

Coudersport 63, Smethport 44

Semifinals

Thursday, March 11

Ridgway (5)(6-8) at Karns City (1)(20-2)

Keystone (3)(15-4) vs. Coudersport (2)(13-5)

Championship

Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 1A

Preliminary Round

Monday, March 8

Otto-Eldred 82, Sheffield 63

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 10

Otto-Eldred (8)(9-8) at Elk Co. Catholic (1)(18-4)

A-C Valley (5)(12-6) at Clarion (4)(13-9)

Union (6)(11-9) at Johnsonburg (3)(12-4)

DuBois CC (7)(13-9) at Cameron Co. (2)(14-4)

Semifinals

Friday, March 12

Sheffield-Otto-Eldred-ECC winner vs. Clarion-ACV winner

Union-Johnsonburg-DCC-Cameron winner

Championship

Tuesday, March 16

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 10

Bellefonte (4) at Central Mountain (1)

DuBois (3)(13-7) at Hollidaysburg (2)

Championship

Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 4A

Championship

Thursday, March 11

Clearfield (2)(10-11) at St. Marys (1)(14-4)

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 10

Karns City (4)(14-8) at Punxsutawney (1)(16-0)

Moniteau (3)(13-9) at Redbank Valley (2)(15-5)

Championship

Friday, March 12

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 10

Kane (4)(5-9) at Keystone (1)(17-2)

C-L (3)(7-11) at Brockway (2)(10-6)

Championship

Friday, March 12

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS 1A

Preliminary round

Tuesday, March 9

North Clarion 35, A-C Valley 18

Union 52, DuBois CC 47

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 11

North Clarion (8)(8-6) at Coudersport (1)(17-1)

Clarion (4)(11-9) at Port Allegany (5)(12-5)

Cameron Co.(6)(11-11) at Elk Co. Catholic (3)(16-6)

Union (7)(12-10) at Otto-Eldred (2)(14-4)

Semifinals

Saturday, March 13

ACV-North Clarion-Coudersport winner vs. Clarion or North Clarion

Cameron Co. or Elk Co. Catholic at DCC-Union-Otto-Eldred winner

Championship

Tuesday, March 6

Semifinal winners, TBA

