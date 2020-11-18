NEW BETHLEHEM — Unable to find the net for over 100 minutes of soccer, the Redbank Valley and Cambridge Springs girls were edging closer to a shootout.
That’s what happens in the playoffs when teams are tied after 110 minutes of field time — if two 15-minute extra period can’t solve the deadlock.
So near the end of last Saturday’s PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal playoff matchup with the District 10 champions, the Lady Bulldogs weren’t worried. That’s how they won their first D9 title the week before at Brockway.
However, they never got to the penalty kick showdown as Cambridge Springs’ Ella Nicholson chipped in a short-range shot off a throw-in from Mackenzie Yanc to give the visiting Blue Devils a 1-0 win.
The score came with 6:28 left in the second OT period, sending the Lady Bulldogs home with a 16-4 record.
Tuesday, Cambridge Springs (14-4-1) met WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin High School with a state finals berth on the line.
The season-ending goal came as Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson was going to substitute in a few of his players, following a pattern he’d used the whole game.
“I thought in the first overtime, we kind of controlled the pace a little bit with tempo and possession and I thought that started to happen in the second overtime too,” Dawson said. “And we were trying to make some switches before that went in, to try to get a little more offense ahead, but it didn’t come to that.”
The Blue Devils outshot the Lady Bulldogs, 10-5. Redbank Valley owned a 2-1 edge in corner kicks. Blue Devils goalkeeper Maddie Yanc had four saves while Redbank Valley’s Gabby Dinger had nine stops.
Cambridge Springs held field position and ball control edges most of the game, but Redbank Valley’s counter attacks were effective in generating opportunities, just not that one big goal.
“We knew we wanted to try to hit as many counters that we could, but it seem like for whatever reason, our touches weren’t there,” Dawson said. “They would get away from us a little bit and it slowed the momentum down for us going on offense.”
And the difference at the end was a throw-in off a set piece thanks to the narrower football field setup at Redbank Valley, allowing Makenzie Yanc’s strong arms to get the ball into the front of the box.
Nicholson chipped it into the air and into the left corner of the goal over Dinger to end the game.
“I was trying to get it over to the back post the whole game, so my (teammates) could get a chance to get their body in front of it so it wouldn’t be short,” Yanc said. “I saw Ella there and just threw it.”
Dawson knew that’d be a threat going into the game.
“We knew that going in that she could throw the long ball, so for the last couple days we were practicing getting ready for it,” Dawson said. “I thought for the most part, we defended it well. One just got through. It was a well-placed shot, so it wasn’t like it was a mistake on our end.”
Cambridge Springs outshot the Lady Bulldogs, 4-2, in the first half and it became obvious that there weren’t going to be many direct kick chances at all with the way Cambridge was able to stay away from the Lady Bulldogs along with how the officiating was calling contact.
The direct kick offensive chances off the foot of the Lady Bulldogs’ Rhiannon Laughlin that fueled much of the team’s playoff run just weren’t there. Plus, the game was much cleaner played as opposed to the win over Brockway for the D9 title.
“I thought the girls came in prepared and I thought we did enough leading up to the game, but in the beginning, I thought we were a little sluggish,” Dawson said. “I don’t know if that’s because this is the first Saturday game we played or not, but for 107 and some minutes we battled back and forth. All the credit to them for not packing it in.”
The best chance to score by either team in regulation was a first-half flurry by the Devils with Nicholson missing from point-blank range with a shot that went over the cross bar of an empty net in front of her with 3:20 left before intermission.
Nicholson wouldn’t misfire the next time she had a chance to score in the second overtime.
“When (Mackenzie) had thrown it, I saw it go over everybody’s heads, all of my teammates and then the defense, so I said to myself ‘I have to go now or it’s not going to go in,’” Nicholson said. “So I ran on to it and just met it and when I was hit it I was freaking out, ‘Please go in.’ and it curled just right, so I was happy.”
Bristow said he was glad his team was able to execute the winning play and deal with a team with a deeper roster.
“We had multiple opportunities with (the throw-in) today and it finally paid off,” Bristow said. “It really felt like as the game progressed, we had more and more possession of the ball. Redbank had excellent counter attacks and are very athletic and fast. We were able to get the ball down field, but we felt as long as we didn’t let them get behind us, we would have some scoring chances.
“Their keeper made some great saves in the second half and overtime and it was starting to feel that nobody was really going to get that hard shot at goal away from the keeper. Fortunately, we were able to get it off that throw-in.”
Dawson loses a ton of seniors, 10 from his 23-player roster — Austin Kirkpatrick, Alaina Hook, Teja Hageter, Josey Adams, Laughlin, Eryn Bailey, Kassidy Lee, Dinger, Karissa Reichard and Megan Himes. The season was certainly a success, historically the best obviously.
“We did a lot of things that hasn’t been done around here for awhile, so we’re pretty happy about that,” Dawson said. “Obviously, we wanted to notch the one state win in that resume too, but we couldn’t get that today. There’s always next year and the year after that. It’s going to be a lot, losing everybody here, but the people coming back are just as capable.”