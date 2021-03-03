OIL CITY — A busy stretch of games is over.
Tuesday night, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to visit Venango Catholic, but that game was canceled.
While games could be added at late notice, the Lady Bulldogs were 15-5 going into Tuesday and might be on their way to preparing for the District 9 Class 3A playoffs that would start some time next week. Pairings were scheduled to be released later this week.
The trip to Venango Catholic would’ve been the Lady Bulldogs’ sixth game in eight days.
In other games:
MONDAY, March 1
Keystone 50,
Redbank Valley 24
At Knox, the host Lady Panthers secured a season split with Redbank Valley after losing at New Bethlehem 53-38 on Feb. 17.
This time around, Keystone jumped on the visiting Lady Bulldogs for a 29-9 halftime lead and outscored them 21-15 in the second half.
Emily Lauer scored 24 points while Natalie Bowser finished with 13 points.
Madison Foringer led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 points and Alivia Huffman added seven points.
SATURDAY, Feb. 27
Redbank Valley 54,
Moniteau 49
At home against Moniteau, the Lady Bulldogs broke a 26-26 halftime tie with a 17-7 advantage in the third quarter and held off the visitors from there.
Alivia Huffman scored eight of her team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Lady Bulldogs. Caylen Rearick finished with 12 points while Madison Foringer added nine points.
Aslyn Pry had a game-high 23 points for the Lady Warriors, going 11-for-17 from the foul line. Catherine Kelly finished with 12 points.
THURSDAY, Feb. 25
Redbank Valley 54,
Cranberry 49
Also at home against the Berries, the Lady Bulldogs held off the visitors who they beat by 34 points on the road back on Feb. 2.
This time around, the Lady Bulldogs led 26-23 at halftime and 39-33 going into the fourth quarter before getting outscored 16-15 the rest of the way.
Madison Foringer and Caylen Rearick scored 19 and 10 points respectively for the Lady Bulldogs while Katie Davis and Claire Clouse each scored eight points. Starter Alivia Huffman missed her second straight game.
Ava Ferringer scored 23 points for the Berries.
WEDNES., Feb. 24
Redbank Valley 29,
Clarion 28
At Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs hung on for a one-point win as they trailed 24-23 going into the fourth quarter.
No Lady Bulldog reached double figures in scoring as Caylen Rearick scored eight points and Katie Davis finished with six points.
Payton Simko led Clarion with eight points.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Clarion at home on Feb. 5, 52-22.