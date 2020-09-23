NEW BETHLEHEM — A quality opponent from District 6 dealt the previously unbeaten Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team its first loss of the season Tuesday.
West Branch trailed the Lady Bulldogs 1-0 at intermission but scored three unanswered goals to get the 3-1 win at the Redbank Valley football stadium.
The Lady Bulldogs’ first-half goal came from Reagen Beamer off an assist from Quinn Fricko.
“We still have 12 games left, so there isn’t any panic,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Dawson said. “We just need to get back to work again and bounce back Friday and make a statement. Karns City will be a gut check on Monday.”
Next up for the 4-1 Lady Bulldogs is a home game against Oil City Friday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs then visit Karns City Monday and host Keystone next Tuesday. They host Karns City next Thursday for two games in four days against the powerful Lady Gremlins.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 21
Lady Bulldogs 1,
Franklin 0
Mia Gourley scored the game’s lone goal 10 minutes into the second half to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a shutout win at Franklin.
Alaina Hook assisted on Gourley’s goal. Gabby Dinger got the shutout win in goal.
THURSDAY,
Sept. 17
Lady Bulldogs 2,
Clarion 0
At Clarion, Reagen Beamer and Rhiannon Laughlin scored goals as the Lady Bulldogs blanked the hosts. Beamer scored in the first half while Laughlin found the net in the second half.
Goalkeeper Gabby Dinger earned the shutout win in the net.