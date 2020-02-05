NEW BETHLEHEM — With any realistic hope of winning the KSAC-South hanging in the balance, Redbank Valley used a game-ending 12-3 run to hold off Keystone and gain a 50-41 win at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs (16-4 overall, 7-2 KSAC South) led by 14, 31-17, at halftime only to see Keystone (13-7, 6-3) rally all the way back to tie the game at 38 on an offensive putback by Natalie Bowser with 5:16 to play.
“I thought we came out a little bit flat after halftime,” Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said. “Keystone made a run at us.”
Lauren Smith, however, abruptly stopped that run when she took the ball strong to the hole and scored while being fouled at the 4:58 mark giving Redbank Valley the lead back for what turned out to be good despite Smith missing the free throw.
“I knew that we needed to get ahead and make the game faster,” Smith said. “I just knew they would foul if we drove to the basket, especially since it was late in the game they were getting tired.”
Smith’s basket started a 10-0 run for Redbank Valley that included Tara Hinderliter scoring five of her game-high 14 points during the stretch with three of them coming from the free-throw line.
By the time Smith hit the back end of a two-shot foul with under 40 seconds to play, Redbank Valley had the win they desperately needed to stay in the race for the KSAC South title.
The Lady Bulldogs still have a key conference game at Moniteau Friday — they also played a key non-conference game for District 9 playoff seeding Wednesday against Brockway — and also need some help if they want to win the South.
Cranberry’s 50-38 win over Clarion still left the Berries in control of their own destiny in the KSAC South race. If the Berries win at Keystone Friday and win at North Clarion Feb. 12, they win the South. But if Keystone beats Cranberry Friday and Redbank Valley beats Moniteau then the Lady Bulldogs are the South champions. Redbank Valley could also win the South with a win Friday and a Cranberry loss to North Clarion Feb. 12. There are some scenarios where Redbank Valley loses Friday but Keystone beats Cranberry that could also have Redbank Valley come out on top.
“We have two big games to close out the season and get prepared for the District 9 playoffs,” Edmonds said.
On Tuesday night, Redbank Valley was especially strong in the first half when it used an 18-8 second-quarter advantage to take the 14-point halftime lead.
The Lady Bulldogs hit their first five shots of the second quarter and held Keystone without a basket for 6:24 of the quarter from the 6:25 mark to the 1.8 seconds mark.
“I think the rebound differential in the first half was the difference,” Keystone head coach Josh Almes said. “I think it was eight (for us) and 26 (for them) at one point. That’s hard to claw your way back when you know they are getting three or four shot attempts. It just put more and more pressure on each shot you take going forward. But we made our adjustments at halftime, and the momentum swung both ways in the second half.”
In addition to Hinderliter’s 14 points, Madison Foringer played a strong game for Redbank Valley with nine points and 10 rebounds. Smith added eight points, Alivia Huffman seven and Caylen Rearick six on a pair of 3-pointers.
Emily Lauer led Keystone with 12 points and scored eight of those during the Lady Panthers big third quarter that saw them outscored Redbank Valley 15-7 to get back in the game.
Jozee Weaver added eight points, all in the first half for Keystone, while Maddie Dunlap, Alyssa Dunlap and Bowser each scored seven. Bowser also had eight rebounds, including five offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.
Keystone finishes off KSAC South play by hosting Cranberry Friday before finishing off the regular season by hosting St. Marys Monday.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 31
Redbank Valley 69,
Clarion 65, OT
At home against visiting Clarion on Senior Night, the final numbers were rather amazing in an overtime win for the Lady Bulldogs.
Tara Hinderliter scored a career-high 40 points, including seven in overtime.
Clair Clouse’s only basket of the second half in the waning seconds of regulation forced the game into extra time.
And here are the mind-jarring numbers: 59 personal fouls — 32 called on Redbank Valley to 27 on Clarion. Each team had three players fouled out and Clarion finished with no eligible players available on the bench.
89 free throws, by the way. Clarion was 32-for-54 while Redbank Valley converted on 18 of 35 attempts. Hinderliter was 15-for-22 from the foul line while Clarion’s Kait Constantino was 20-for-24 from the line and finished with 25 points.
Clarion’s KK Girvan was the only other player to reach double figures in scoring with 18 points. She fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Clarion led 38-34 at halftime and 49-44 going into the fourth quarter. Hinderliter scored nine points in the fourth to help force extra time.