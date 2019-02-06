NEW BETHLEHEM — In dire need of a win, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Keystone by beating it at home Tuesday night in a 50-43 KSAC-South victory.
The Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 7-10, had lost six of their last seven games going into Tuesday. They’ll now finish the regular-season schedule with four straight road games.
First up is a trip to Clarion Thursday, followed by another trip to Moniteau on Friday. Next week, the Lady Bulldogs travel to Brookville Monday and visit Union next Wednesday.
Against the Lady Panthers, Tara Hinderliter scored 15 points with Kelsie Elmer finished with 10 points. Katelyn Davis finished with nine points.
Keystone had beaten Redbank Valley, 46-41, back on Dec. 20 in Knox.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 1
A-C Valley 67, Lady Bulldogs 42
Running into the first-place team in the KSAC-South, the Lady Bulldogs dropped a division game to A-C Valley.
Kelsie Elmer poured in 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Tara Hinderliter finished with 13 points.
The Lady Falcons, who just about wrapped up the division with the win, had four players reach double figures in scoring led by Olivia Boocks’ 18 points. Kylee Eaton scored 16 points, Cami McNany finished with 13 points and Andrea Meals added 11 points.
Prior to the game the Lady Bulldogs honored their two seniors — Elmer and Adriana Shilling.
