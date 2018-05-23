NEW BETHLEHEM — Less than two weeks ago, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped a 7-1 decision at Johnsonburg. Wednesday, they’ll get a rematch at home.
Seeded at No. 2 for the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, the 11-4 Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host Johnsonburg Wednesday at the New Bethlehem Little League complex starting at 4 p.m.
It’s a semifinal matchup with the Ramettes with the other side of the bracket having top-seeded Cranberry facing Monday’s winner between Moniteau and Curwensville.
Wednesday’s winners land in next Thursday’s championship game at Heindl Field in DuBois.
From there, the champion heads to the PIAA playoffs beginning June 4 against the WPIAL’s fourth-place team at a site and time to be announced.
The Lady Bulldogs’ other losses this year were to Karns City, West Shamokin and Cranberry, which routed them 18-3 in five innings back in April 26 in New Bethlehem.
Last week, the Lady Bulldogs finished off their regular season with a hard-fought 7-5 win over Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday.
C-L built a 3-0 lead through three innings, but the Lady Bulldogs pushed two runs across in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-2. C-L added a run in the fifth for a 4-2 lead before the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of a pair of errors in tying the game at 4-all after five innings.
Once again C-L would push a run across in the sixth for a 5-4 lead before Redbank finished their comeback with a three-run sixth inning for the 7-5 victory.
Winning pitcher Dakota Hetrick also led the Lady Bulldogs’ offense with three hits including a pair of doubles and three RBI’s. Kia Rearick, Brooke Holben, and Becca Kunselman each added two hits. Holben hit a double and drove in a run. Sammie Leasure, Savannah Boyer, and Torilynn Nelson each added one hit with Leasure driving in a run.
Hetrick went the distance allowing five earned runs on 10 hits. She didn’t walk a batter while striking out three.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Holben led off with a double, Leasure walked, and Hetrick hit an RBI double. Kunselman hit a run-scoring single moving Hetrick to third. Makray then came on in relief of Stahlman.
The courtesy runner at first took second on a defensive indifference. Makray then got a pop out to herself, a ground ball back to the circle, and a strikeout to keep the Lady Lions in the lead 3-2.
Makray added an RBI single in the top of the fifth for a 4-2 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs then plated the tying runs in the bottom of the inning. Rearick singled. After a strikeout, Holben reached on an error moving Rearick to second. Leasure reached on a fielders choice with a ground ball to third where Schimp retired Rearick on a force play at third. Hetrick added an RBI single while another run scored as a result of an error for a 4-4 score after five.
A leadoff walk helped fuel the Lady Bulldogs’ three-run bottom of the sixth. Pinch hitter Trista Bowser drew the free pass. Nelson then re-entered to run at first base. Rearick then reached on a bunt single moving Nelson to second. After a flyout to center, Holben and Leasure each hit RBI singles before Hetrick added an RBI double for their 7-5 lead.
