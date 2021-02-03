SENECA — Turning a nine-point lead into a blowout, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs routed host Cranberry, 64-30, Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-2) were up 27-18 at halftime, but outscored the Berries 22-3 in the third quarter to pull away with eventually turned into a Mercy Rule running clock decision.
Alivia Huffman and Madison Foringer scored 14 and 10 points respectively for the Lady Bulldogs. Emma Huffman added nine points.
The Lady Bulldogs head to Punxsutawney Thursday, host Clarion Friday and host Karns City Monday
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Jan. 30
Laurel 57,
Redbank Valley 46
At New Castle, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to take on one of the WPIAL’s strong Class 3A teams and lost by 11 points.
Laurel led 36-23 at halftime and 51-28 going into the fourth quarter. Danielle Pontious, Reese Bintrim and Regan Atkins scored 16, 15 and 13 points respectively.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick scored 13 and 12 points respectively. Madison Foringer and Claire Clouse each scored six points.
FRIDAY, Jan. 29
Redbank Valley 69,
C-L 40
At home against C-L, the Lady Bulldogs led by 17 points at halftime before outscoring the visitors 20-8 in the third quarter to turn things into a rout.
Madison Foringer led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points. Two others reached double figures with Caylen Rearick’s 16 and Alivia Huffman’s 12. Claire Clouse added eight points.
The Lady Lions were led by Frances Milliron’s 13 points. Lexi Coull scored nine points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27
Redbank Valley 53,
Union 35
At Rimersburg, the visiting Lady Bulldogs pulled away for a road win against Union.
Leading 24-14 at halftime, the Lady Bulldogs outscored the hosts 29-22 in the second half.
Caylen Rearick scored all 11 of her points in the first half while Emma Huffman added 10 points. Madison Foringer and Ryleigh Smathers each scored eight points and Alivia Huffman finished with seven.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 16 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter. Maggie Minich finished with six points.