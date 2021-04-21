NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 7-4 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team scored 15 runs in its next two at-bats and rallied for a 19-8 win in six innings via the 10-Run Rule at the New Bethlehem Little League field Monday afternoon.
Thursday and Friday, the 3-4 Lady Bulldogs host Forest Area and Clarion. Monday and Tuesday, they travel to Clarion-Limestone and Keystone.
The Lady Raiders broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth with three runs. Ashton Pangallo and Megrah Suhan hit back-to-back doubles and Grace Matson singled in Suhan for two of the runs
But Redbank Valley sent 11 batters to the plate and plated eight runs in the bottom of the inning, then put seven straight runners on base in the bottom of the sixth with all seven scoring, the last two on Brynn Rearick’s home run to enact the Mercy Rule.
For Redbank Valley, Gabby Dinger went 4-for-5 with two doubles while Rearick was 3-for-5 with a double to go along with her round-tripper, driving in five in all. Brooke Holben also had three hits with a double. Teja Hageter tripled and Elaina Miller had two hits with a double.
Tory McKinney, Pangallo, Matson and Aleah Ames each had two hits for the Lady Raiders, who fell to 1-5. McKinney tripled.
WED., April 14
Keystone 14,
Lady Bulldogs 3
At home against visiting Keystone, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 9-0 after two innings and dropped a 10-Run Rule loss in six innings.
Natalie Bowser led the Lady Panthers with three hits and five runs batted in to lead Keystone’s 17-hit attack.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Teja Hageter and Brynn Rearick each had two hits with Hageter doubling.
Keystone led 9-3 going into the top of the sixth before scoring five runs.