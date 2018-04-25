CLARION — Rain forced the postponement of Tuesday’s game at Clarion for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team.
The Lady Bulldogs, who were 4-1 going into Wednesday’s game at Forest Area in Marienville, will now host that makeup game Saturday at the New Bethlehem Little League Field starting at 10 a.m. with Clarion still being the home team.
Before that, the Lady Bulldogs were set to host Cranberry Thursday. The busy schedule continues next Monday when host West Shamokin. They visit Union Tuesday and host Karns City Wednesday.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 23
Redbank Valley 18,
Oil City 3
At Oil City, the Lady Bulldogs eventually pulled away for a 10-Run Rule win in six innings.
Trailing 3-2 after three innings after Emily Goughler’s three-run homer in the bottom of the third, the Lady Bulldogs erupted for 16 runs in their final three at-bats to shorten the game.
Sami Leasure’s three-run homer in the fourth put the Lady Bulldogs up for good at 5-3, then they scored seven runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth to put things away.
Brooke Holben went 5-for-5 with three runs scored, two runs batted in and a double to lead Redbank Valley’s 21-hit attack. Kristen Shaffer and Lauren Smith each had three hits while Leasure, Dakota Hetrick, Kaia Rearick and Becca Kunselman each had two hits.
Hetrick got the win on the mound, pitching all six innings while allowing six hits and striking out two with no walks.
SATURDAY, April 21
Karns City 7,
Redbank Valley 5
At Karns City, the hosts scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good in a win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Redbank Valley grabbed a 5-4 lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Dakota Hetrick doubled in a run and scored on an outfield error.
But Karns City added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kate Allen singled in a run and Sami Grazioli doubled in a run and another run scored on an error.
Kristen Shaffer went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in for the Lady Bulldogs while Dakota Hetrick had two hits with a double. Brooke Holben and Savannah Boyer also hit doubles.
Montana Hetrick took the loss on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs, striking out five and giving up 11 hits and no walks. Four of the seven Karns City runs were earned.
Logan Byers was the winning pitcher, striking out six and walking one while allowing nine hits.
FRIDAY, April 20
Redbank Valley 25,
Brockway 0
At Brockway, the Lady Bulldogs needed just four at-bats to put up 25 runs against the hosts. They scored nine runs in the first inning and 12 in the top of the fourth inning.
Eleven different Redbank players collected a hit in the win, with seven of those Lady Bulldogs having at least two hits.
Pitcher Dakota Hetrick led that attack, going 4-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored. Kristen Shaffer and Brynn Rearick each went 3-for-4. Rearick had three RBIs, while Shaffer ripped a double and knocked in two.
Sami Leasure, Elaina Miller, Lauren Smith and Kaia Rearick all had two hits for Redbank. Torilynn Nelson and Torrie Sayers each added doubles, with Sayers and Brooke Holben each knocking in two runs.
Hetrick tossed as a one-hit shutout in the circle, striking out two in four innings of work.
Brockway’s lone hit was a leadoff single by Emily Botwright in the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.