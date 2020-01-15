NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs kept their winning streak going and pushed it to five games with Monday night’s 77-19 rout of Venango Catholic.
They’re 11-2 going into Wednesday’s game at Clarion-Limestone, the first of three straight road games that continues Friday at Union in a varsity doubleheader with the boys starting at 6 p.m.
Next Tuesday, they head to North Clarion for what will be their 13th game away from home out of 16 overall. The Lady Bulldogs finish with five out of six games at home.
Against Venango Catholic, Tara Hinderliter lit up the scoreboard once again for 27 points while Alivia Huffman scored 11 points and Madison Foringer finished with 10 points.
Emmy Ekis led VC with 13 points.
The Lady Bulldogs led 48-9 at halftime.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
Redbank Valley 59,
Forest Area 13
At Tionesta, the Lady Bulldogs got a school record-tying performance from Tara Hinderliter. She hit seven 3-pointers to tie the team record and finished with 29 points, all of them coming in the first three quarters.
Karlee Shoemaker scored nine points and Lauren Smith finished with seven points for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 44-10 at halftime.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8
Redbank Valley 63,
A-C Valley 33
At Foxburg, Alivia Huffman turned in a career-high 20 points as the Lady Bulldogs routed the hosts by 30 points.
Tara Hinderliter scored 17 points while Lauren Smith finished with seven points. Nine different players found the scoring column.
The Lady Bulldogs led 33-20 at halftime and owned a 30-13 advantage in the second half.