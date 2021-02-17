NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s three-game winning streak coming to an end, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team dropped a 63-47 game to District 6’s Indiana at home.
Madison Foringer and Alivia Huffman each scored 14 points while Caylen Rearick added nine points, but it wasn’t enough to offset Indiana’s 6-foot Katie Kovalchick, who scored 26 points with 19 coming in the first half.
Indiana led 31-22 at halftime and 43-30 going into the fourth quarter. Hope Cook added 13 points for the Indians with Isabella Antonacci adding 11.
The loss dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 8-4 going into Wednesday’s home game with Keystone. Thursday
Redbank Valley returned to action Wednesday night against Keystone, starting a flurry of a schedule to finish the week. Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs visit Brockway before traveling to Karns City Friday. Monday, they host Forest Area.
In last week’s other game:
FRIDAY, Feb. 12
Redbank Valley 59,
Moniteau 56
At West Sunbury, sophomore Caylen Rearick showed that Friday nights are becoming a special night.
Two weeks ago, Rearick tied the school record with seven triples. And this past Friday, Feb. 12, Rearick was at it again hitting six for 3-pointers to lead the visiting Lady Bulldogs to a 59-56 win over Moniteau.
“We are finding her whenever she is open,” Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds said. “And she is burying them whenever she has that opportunity. She is also starting to get comfortable on the court playing a full game.”
Thanks to the 3-pointers, Rearick netted a team-best 20 points. She was on fire in the third quarter when she hit four of her long balls on her way to scoring 10 of Redbank Valley’s 20 points in the quarter. That helped the Lady Bulldogs erase a 32-28 halftime deficit and turn it into a 48-47 lead going to the fourth quarter.
“It is a great feeling having my teammates dish me the ball when they know I am hot,” Rearick said. “They just know when to give me the ball. It’s a great feeling to have these many threes.”
Redbank Valley built the lead to five, 56-51, on an Alivia Huffman free throw with just over a minute to play.
Aslyn Pry got Moniteau back into the game going coast-to-coast to bring the Lady Warriors back within three, 56-53,
Pry had a monster game with a 21-point, 18-rebounds, five-assist and three-steals.
“Pry hurt us inside,” Edmonds said.
Huffman, who also had a strong contest for Redbank Valley with 14 points and 11 rebounds, struggled from the free-throw line missing three straight on two separate trips to the stripe.
Catherine Kelly missed a 3-pointer from the right corner, and Huffman got a free throw to rattle home and then hit a second one to make it 58-53 with under 20 seconds left.
Abbey Jewart kept Moniteau alive when she nailed a 3-pointer with just about six seconds to play to make it 58-56.
But with timeouts left, the Lady Warriors didn’t take one. Redbank Valley, though, inbounded the ball, and Rearick was fouled with 2.6 seconds to play.
After missing the first free throw, Rearick hit the second one following a Moniteau timeout to make it 59-56.
Moniteau then caught a pair of breaks on the inbounds play.
First, the officials missed Abby Rottman stepping on the baseline when she threw the inbounds pass. By rule, the ball should have gone over to Redbank Valley right there.
Then, the officials ruled that a Redbank Valley player tipped the long pass out of bounds giving Moniteau the basketball at the other end of the court.
But a Pry 3-pointer from about 25 feet was just off the mark ending the game.
“We were just trying to force the shot as far away from the basket as possible,” Edmonds said. “When they lined up four across, we put Caylen back there to force the ball even farther back from the basket.”
Redbank Valley started strong and led 10-4 out of the gate using a strong inside game from Madison Foringer, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds. She scored 11 of her 15 points on putbacks.
“Madison is big inside,” Edmonds said. “We knew she was going to have a good battle with Pry tonight. I think both of them went back-and-forth against each other.”
Moniteau, though, stayed in the game with a long-range game that saw the Lady Warriors nail six 3-pointers in the first half –three each from Jewart and Hillwig.
That outside presence allowed the Lady Warriors to go ahead 32-28 at halftime when Hillwig broke a 26-all tie with back-to-back 3-pointers late in the half. Hillwig finished with a career-high 13 points.
Redbank Valley, though, was able to slow down the Moniteau outside game in the second half limiting the Lady Warriors to only Jewart’s late desperation 3-pointer.
“We just had our top two close out and shade the middle to guard their big at the foul line,” Edmonds said.
While Moniteau went cold from deep after the break, Redbank Valley, thanks to Rearick, warmed up hitting five third-quarter triples.
Ryleigh Smathers’ 3-pointer, her only made shot of the game, late in the quarter gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead for good, 46-45.
“Moniteau was tough tonight,” Edmonds said. “They have a good team. Coming down to Moniteau is always a tough game.”
Emma Huffman also had a strong game for Redbank Valley with a team-high 12 rebounds to go with four points.