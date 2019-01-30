ST. MARYS — Falling behind by 22 points by halftime, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped a 65-28 non-conference matchup at St. Marys Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs took a 6-10 record into Wednesday’s varsity doubleheader night at home against Union, although cold temperatures in the region looked likely to postpone the game.
Friday, the Lady Bulldogs play host A-C Valley before a three-game week next week starting with home against Keystone and trips to Clarion and Moniteau next Thursday and Friday.
St. Marys, which improved to 11-3, led 21-9 after the first quarter and 38-16 by halftime before outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 27-12 in the second half.
Tara Hinderliter and Lauren Smith each scored 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Marys put three players in double-figure scoring. Megan Quesenberry scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Alyssa Schlimm and Kayla Johnson scored 13 and 12 points respectively.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Lady Bulldogs 35,
Karns City 31
At home, the Lady Bulldogs stopped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time in over two weeks by holding off the Lady Gremlins for a KSAC-South win.
Tara Hinderliter scored 21 points and Lauren Smith added 10 points. The only other player to score was Adriana Shilling, who scored four points.
Karns City got 12 points from Emma Johns.
It was a season sweep for the Lady Bulldogs, who had lost 10 straight to Karns City going into the season.
