NEW BETHLEHEM — Kate Horner’s 15 points led visiting Punxsutawney to a 56-40 non-league win over the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs Monday night.
The 12-0 Lady Chucks led 34-19 at halftime and played things even from there as they stopped Redbank Valley’s three-game winning streak and dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 5-6 going into Wednesday’s home game with Clarion.
Friday, the Lady Bulldogs host Cranberry before traveling to North Clarion next Tuesday.
Tara Hinderliter scored 18 points and Kelsie Elmer added 11 for Redbank Valley.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 9
Lady Bulldogs 70,
C-L 27
At New Bethlehem, Tara Hinderliter lit up the visiting Lady Lions for 31 points in a blowout win.
Hinderliter scored a whopping 27 of her 31 in the second half, including 17 in the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs led 34-11 at halftime.
Also for Redbank Valley, Kelsie Elmer scored 12 points and Madison Foringer scored 10.
