DuBOIS — The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team played with two-time defending state champ Bellwood-Antis for most of the first half Tuesday in a PIAA Class AA second round game, but Lady Blue Devil Alli Campbell and company proved to have too much firepower as they eventually ran away with an 83-54 victory.
The teams battled back-and-fourth for a quarter and half, with District 9 champ Lady Bulldogs holding a 25-24 lead with 5:35 left in the first half. That’s when Bellwood (26-2) and Campbell, a Notre Dame recruit, took control of the game.
The Lady Devils closed the first half on a 18-6 run to take an 11-point lead (42-31) into the break. Campbell scored of 11 of her game-high 35 points during that closing stretch to help give her team some breathing room at the break.
The Bellwood senior also made history during the run, as a hoop at the 3:40 mark made her just the 10th girl in Pennsylvania to ever reach 3,000 points to extend what is already District 6’s all-time record. She entered the game needing 16 points to reach the milestone and now sits at 3,029.
The Lady Devils then ran away from Redbank Valley in the second half, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 41-23 to win going away.
Campbell added 10 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals to nearly record a quadruple double on her historic night that propelled Bellwood in the state quarterfinals.
She was far from the lone Lady Devil to have an impact in the game, as teammate Emilie Leidig scored 22 points. The senior duo combined to hit nine of Bellwood’s 12-pointers on the night.
Fellow senior Sakeria Haralson, a Monmouth recruit who entered the game nursing an injury, provided a spark off the bench late in the first quarter despite scoring just three points.
“When you stop and think bout the state of Pennsylvania, she’s the 10th girl to ever get 3,000, and she’s the 14th player overall. That’s pretty impressive, and it certainly puts her in a very elite group of kids that have played this sport in this state.
“She’ll be the first one to tell you she couldn’t do it without the other kids she playing with though. She’s a very humble kid, and a very hard-working kid. And, I’ve said it a million times, she’s wired differently than most kids. She just has a fire that burns in her that she refuses to lose.
“I was actually going to go over and pay their student body to start chanting overrated because that gets her going. So, as soon as I heard that first overrated chant and she made that first three and looked at them, I knew we were going to be okay. She’s a once in a generation player, and I hope I watch her play for three more games.”
“I thought we played well,” said Redbank coach Chris Edmonds. “They just hit their shots and hit their threes. We knew they were going to take the threes, it wasn’t a surprise to us because we’re a zone team. They just hit them and we didn’t.
While the game ended as a lopsided affair, it was anything but in the first half. Redbank jumped out to an early 5-3 lead behind, but a pair of Campbell 3-pointers put Bellwood up 6-5. Neither team led by more than four points until late in the quarter when Bellwood used a 7-0 spurt to grab a 21-14 lead. Leidig jump-started that lead with a trey.
Redbank countered with a 7-0 run to open the second quarter, getting four points from its leading scorer Tara Hinderliter and a trey by Lauren Smith. The two Redbank seniors finished with 14 points in their final games, as Hinderliter finished her standout career with 1,401 points.
The teams traded scores from there in the middle of the quarter before Bellwood used its big push to end the half to seize control of the game. The Lady Bulldogs were never able to bounce back from that closing run, as Bellwood used a 25-8 third quarter to all but put the game away.
Campbell and Leidig combined for 15 of those 25-third quarters points as both netted 14 in the second half. Macy Decker and Jaidyn McCracken added eight and seven, respectively, for the Lady Devils. Decker hit two 3-pointers on the night and McCracken one.
Sophomore Madison Foringer added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.
The loss end a magical season for Redbank (20-8), one that saw them win their first District 9 title in 22 years before notching a win in its states opener.
Hinderliter and Smith, along with reserves Megan Gourley and Kennedy Heeter, all played their final games in a Lady Bulldog uniform.
“They just like to play basketball,” said Chris Edmonds of his squad. “We started the season off at the Franklin tournament and got two good wins up there, and that carried us into the league. Towards the end of the season, we went on a little bit of a losing streak, but came together as a team and made a run in the district playoffs. We won our first state game and today we lost in the second round to the two-time returning state champs. So, I think it was a positive season for us.
“I had four seniors this year who were all great. Our two starters, Tara Hinderliter and Lauren Smith, I can’t say enough about them. They both have been leaders of the program. Tara has put up almost 1,400 points, and Lauren has been a key team player. This year, she really came around as an offense force.
“Megan Gourley and Kennedy Heeter were also awesome and great team players. They really helped push everyone and were great leaders too.”
Next up for Bellwood is District 6 runner-up Penns Manor, which knocked off D-10 champ West Middlesex, 46-39, Tuesday night.