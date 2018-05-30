NEW BETHLEHEM — A big five-run rally got the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team back in business in the bottom of the fifth inning of last week’s District 9 2A semifinals against visiting Johnsonburg.
The first four came home on Becca Kunselman’s grand slam homer and Shylie Schreckengost made it back-to-back with a solo shot, but it was the Ramettes who scored nine runs in their final two at-bats to pull away for a 15-7 win.
The loss ended the Lady Bulldogs’ season at 11-5.
The Ramettes had 15 hits and took advantage of nine Lady Bulldogs errors. In the sixth, Alyssa Kasmierski ripped a two-run homer while Maria Jones and Lindsey Kocjancic doubled home runs. Jones hit a two-run single in the seventh.
Jones wound up going 4-for-5 with five runs batted in. Kocjancic had three hits with a triple to go along with her double. Jordan Bundy doubled and singled while Haylee Zimmerman and Jenna Pavlock also had two hits apiece.
Trailing 6-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, Kaia Rearick led off with a single. After one out, Brooke Holben reached on an outfield error and then after two outs, Dakota Hetrick reached on another error who loaded the bases for Kunselman whose homer cleared the fence in center.
Schreckengost homered to left and it was tied at 6-6.
But Johnsonburg scored five runs in the fifth and four runs in the seventh to put the game away.
Rearick, Hetrick and Lauren Smith each had two hits for Redbank Valley. Hetrick doubled.
Jones was the winning pitcher, giving up 11 hits while striking out seven with no walks. Six of Redbank Valley’s seven runs were unearned thanks to five Ramettes errors.
Hetrick took the loss for Redbank Valley. She didn’t walk a batter, striking out six while giving up 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings. Nine of the 14 runs she allowed were unearned.
It was the second win of the year for third-seeded Johnsonburg over the second-seeded Lady Bulldogs. Just 13 days earlier, the Ramettes won at home, 7-4.
The win landed Johnsonburg in Thursday’s finals against top-seeded Cranberry, which advanced to the finals with an 8-1 win over Moniteau.
The winner advances to next Monday’s opening round of the PIAA playoffs against the WPIAL fourth-place finisher at a District 9 site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.