NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing in each of the three sets didn’t phase an experienced Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team as it swept visiting Clarion-Limestone 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 Monday night.
That improved the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 5-3 going into Thursday’s trip to Moniteau. While it was a sweep Monday, Lady Bulldogs head coach Matt Darr knows his team still has work to do.
“I’m responsible to have the team ready and I don’t think that was the case tonight,” said Darr. “Give C-L credit. They had way more emotion than we had. I have to do a better job of getting that emotion out of our players. No one in the locker room was satisfied, so that in itself is something to build on.”
Lauren Smith put away seven kills for the Lady Bulldogs. Taylor King added five kills with two aces and one block. Kianna Shreckengost and Alivia Huffman each put away three kills with Huffman adding three aces. Montana Hetrick added two kills with 10 points and four aces.
“I thought a few girls took a step back tonight and a few took a leap forward especially Freshman Alivia Huffman,” said Darr. “I think we have the right players on the bus just maybe not in the right seats at the moment.”
Brooke Kessler put away seven kills for C-L while Ruby Smith added six blocks and Emma Smith five blocks. Cassidy Makray handed out 12 assists. Kendall Dunn served for eight points while Emma Smith added five service points, and Regan Husted four points.
C-L (2-4) led 5-1 early in the first set. An 8-4 run by the Lady Bulldogs tied the set 9-all. The Lady Lions built a three-point lead of 12-9 before the Lady Bulldogs pulled even at 15-all. Redbank then took the lead for good at 16-15 before finishing off the first set 25-20.
C-L jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second set before the Lady Bulldogs pulled to a 7-7 tie. The Lady Lions would hold an 11-10 lead before a side out gave the ball to Redbank and the serving of Montana Hetrick took over.
Hetrick served for nine straight points, including four aces, to give Redbank Valley a commanding 21-11 lead. From there, the Lady Bulldogs were able to coast to a 25-14 victory.
The third set was played evenly throughout with Redbank Valley holding its largest lead of four points at 11-7 before C-L pulled to within 11-10. The Lady Lions took a 16-14 lead, prompting a timeout by Redbank.
The Lady Lions gained another point out of the timeout before a 4-0 run gave the Lady Bulldogs an 18-17 lead. The Lady Lions would tie the set 18-all and the set was tied two more times with the last coming at 20-all. A 4-0 run by Redbank pushed its lead to 24-20 before a service error gave the ball back to C-L. Taylor King then put away a kill, which ended the set and the match.
Redbank also won the junior varsity match 25-10, 25-21.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs host Union Tuesday, then head to Cranberry next Thursday.