KARNS CITY — Bouncing back from last Wednesday’s four-set loss at Cranberry, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team swept host Karns City Tuesday night.
On the road, the Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 win to improve to 9-4.
Taylor King led the charge at the net with 13 kills and one block while serving six points with one ace. Becca Kunselman had six kills and an ace while Montana Hetrick delivered seven kills.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Kianna Shreckengost had four kills and four assists and Alivia Huffman finished ith four kills and five service points. Lauren Smith had two kills and 11 service points. Setter Tara Hinderliter had 30 assists and 10 service points.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match, 25-8, 25-16 to improve to 11-2.
Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs host Keystone before Saturday’s trip to the Kane Invitational. Next Monday and Tuesday, they host Moniteau and travel to North Clarion.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Oct. 7
Union outlasts
C-L in five
At Rimersburg, the Damsels avenged an earlier loss to Clarion-Limestone with a five-set win, 29-27, 23-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13.
That puts them at 7-6 going into Thursday’s home match with Clarion. Next Monday and Tuesday, they host Mercer and travel to A-C Valley. The regular-season finale is next Thursday at home against Tidioute Charter.
Against the Lady Lions, Dominika Logue had 11 kills while Drew Davis finished with nine. Emma Pritchard finished with five kills and two aces while Morgan Cumberland had 25 assists and two aces. Drew Yoder had 13 digs and two kills.
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
Damsels lose to
KC in five
At Rimersburg, visiting Karns City dealt the Damsels a five-set loss, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-5.
Dominika Logue had 12 kills and five blocks at the net for the Damsels, who also got five kills from Drew Davis. Morgan Cumberland had 25 assists and Drew Yoder served three aces.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2
Lady Bulldogs
lose at Cranberry
At Seneca, the hosts topped the visiting Lady Bulldogs in four sets, 25-21, 25-13, 15-25, 25-23.
Ava Ferringer led the Berries at the net with 10 kills and added 14 digs on defense as Cranberry broke the Lady Bulldogs’ six-game winning streak.