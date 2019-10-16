NEW BETHLEHEM — Needing four sets to beat visiting North Clarion, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs won their fourth straight match going into Thursday’s trip to Brockway.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-4 with a 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12 win over North Clarion.
After a trip to Saturday’s Elk County Tournament, the Lady Bulldogs host Punxsutawney next Tuesday. From there, it’s back to what looks to be a three-team Class 2A playoff as the defending district champion.
They’ll likely be the No. 3 seed with a semifinal matchup with Kane. A Brookville win over Punxsutawney Wednesday appears to be what the Lady Raiders need for the top seed over
Taylor King led the Lady Buldogs with nine kills with Becca Kunselman adding eight at the net as did Montana Hetrick. Kianna Shreckengost had seven kills while Lauren Smith and Alivia Huffman had six apiece.
Tara Hinderliter finished with 37 assists, 16 service points and one ace.
The Lady Bulldogs won the junior varsity match, 25-12, 25-20, to improve to 14-2.
In Monday’s other match:
A-C Valley
sweeps Union
At Foxburg, the Damsels were swept in three sets by the hosts, who triumphed 25-17, 25-7, 25-5.
The loss dropped the Damsels to 8-8 going into Thursday’s regular-season finale at home against Tidioute Charter.
MONDAY, Oct. 14
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Moniteau
At home on Senior Night, the Lady Bulldogs swept Moniteau, 25-21, 25-11, 25-14.
Taylor King had 11 kills with Montana logging eight kills and eight service points. Becca Kunselman had six kills and 13 service points with four aces.
Both Kianna Shreckengost and Lauren Smith had five kills with Smith serving five points with two aces. Tara Hinderliter had 32 assists and Carly Rupp served seven points.
Prior to the match, the Lady Bulldogs honored their seniors King, Kunselman, Shreckengost, Hinderliter and Smith.
“All five seniors have started since their sophomore year and have had a role in the team making three straight D9 finals and winning two as they were a great practice team as freshmen,” Lady Bulldogs Matt Darr said. “There were a lot of thank yous tonight but really the only one that should be said comes from me because it has been a pleasure watching these five perform at a very high level not only on the court during games, but at each and every practice.”
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match, 25-11, 25-12.
Damsels sweep
Mercer
At home against District 10’s Mercer, the Damsels won in straight sets, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19.
Dominika Logue had six kills, Kiera Zitzman served seven aces and Drew Yoder finished with two kills, three aces and five digs.
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
Lady Bulldogs
top Keystone in four
At home against Keystone, the Lady Bulldogs won, 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18.
Taylor King had 16 kills and one block, Montana Hetrick finished with seven kills and nine service points while Becca Kunselman had six kills and six service points with two of them aces. Brooke Holben had five assists and 10 service points with three aces.
Tara Hinderliter had 35 assists with seven service points while Brynn Rearick had 19 digs.
The JV team won, 27-25, 25-12.
Clarion sweeps
Damsels
Visiting Clarion beat the Damsels in straight sets, 25-22, 25-7, 25-14.
For the Damsels, Drew Davis had three kills, Dominika Logue had three kills and served two aces, and Hailey Kriebel had two kills.