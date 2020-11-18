CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP — At the end of the week, we’ll know just how strong of a resume the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs had with their volleyball schedule this fall.
It’s already good with a 21-2 finish following last Saturday’s straight-set loss to North Catholic, but that other loss came at the beginning of the season to Clarion.
Both Clarion and North Catholic are the top-ranked teams in the state in Class 1A and 2A respectively as per the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association and wins Tuesday would’ve landed them in this weekend’s state final.
North Catholic, the defending state champions, ended the Lady Bulldogs’ 20-game winning streak since their straight set loss to Clarion back in September with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 win in the PIAA quarterfinals.
The Lady Vikings were set to host District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola Tuesday with the winner advancing to Saturday’s final at Cumberland Valley High School against either Trinity or Pine Grove starting at 1 p.m.
“If you talked to any of the girls or me when it was in August and they said you’re going to win 20 straight games, win a district title and the only two games you lose will be to No. 1 teams in the state, I think everyone would sign up for that,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Matt Darr said. “But when you get into November and you’ve gone through a season and you’ve been successful as us, it’s kind of a disappointment because you honestly feel that we could or should be playing on Tuesday.”
Darr knew his team hand its hands full and had to play a perfect match, but the Trojans were solid and deep on the court. Sophomore outside hitter Ally Feczko finished with 18 kills, outside hitter Riley Warda had 11 kills, middle hitter Stephanie Lynch finished with five kills and three blocks, and Sydnei Jones had three kills, three service aces and a block.
The team also had senior libero and Villanova recruit Elizabeth Feczko all over the court helping direct not only the defense but offensive setup.
Darr was impressed with the Trojans, but even more pleased with how his team battled the WPIAL powerhouse.
“Our girls the entire week thought they had a chance to win and even walking into the gym and seeing the girls on the other side, they still thought that even after the first set,” Darr said. “They still thought they could come back and win the game because we lost a couple of first sets this year and came back. Give the girls credit. They never gave up and fought the entire time. Even in the third set, we were tied 15-5 down 2-0 and fought to the end.”
Montana Hetrick finished with seven kills to lead the Lady Bulldogs at the net. Alivia Huffman and Brianne Minich added five and four kills respectively while Ryley Pago had three kills. Brooke Holben had 14 assists. Defensively, Brynne and Caylen Rearick added 19 and 14 digs apiece.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Elaina Miller had three digs and Lilly Shaffer finished with four assists.
“We knew that they weren’t going to give us any free balls,” Darr said. “Their setter and libero were by far their best players and you can see that even when we were getting the balls to our outsides and hammering, they were digging it up and their setter no matter where the pass was taking it, she was putting them into an offensive attack no matter what.
“So they were always putting pressure on us, which was the big difference. We were giving them obviously too many free balls which gave them too many attacks and we really didn’t have that many chances with many free balls. I thought our back defense played pretty good. I thought we did a good job defending, but we just couldn’t get as much offense going back at them as they were putting on us.”