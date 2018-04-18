NEW BETHLEHEM — Putting up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs turned a 4-2 deficit into a 9-5 win Friday afternoon at the New Bethlehem Little League Field.
The Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0, sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth as Brooke Holben singled in two runs to get the scoring started. Dakota Hetrick followed with a run-scoring single and Becca Kunselman doubled in a run while Brynn Rearick capped the rally with a two-run single.
Rearick had three hits while Holben finished with two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Kristen Shaffer, Kaia Rearick and Elaina Miller each had two hits.
The offense was enough for Hetrick to get the win on the mound. She struck out six while walking two and striking out six and hitting three batters.
Brookville (0-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead with single runs in its first three at-bats. Carlie McManigle singled in Aleah Ames in the first inning, Emily Kramer scored from second on Julie MacWilliams’ sacrifice bunt in the second inning and Lauren Hergert doubled in a run in the third.
Redbank Valley scored twice in the bottom of the third as Holben doubled in Kaia Rearick and scored on Shaffer’s single.
Brookville went up 4-2 in the top of the fourth as Leah Kammerdeiner singled in MacWilliams.
The Lady Raiders’ final run in the seventh when Kramer singled in McManigle with two outs.
McManigle took the loss on the mound for the Lady Raiders, striking out four with no walks.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs and Moniteau were locked up at 5-5 going into the bottom of the second inning before poor weather conditions forced the suspension of the game.
The Lady Bulldogs were postponed Monday at Forest Area and Tuesday at home against Clarion-Limestone. They were set to visit Keystone Wednesday and Brockway Friday before a Saturday trip to Karns City.
The games continue to dot a heavy schedule next week Monday at Oil City and Tuesday at Clarion.
In other action:
SATURDAY, April 14
Lady Bulldogs
win JV tourney
At New Bethlehem, the Lady Bulldogs went 2-0 to claim their own tournament title. They opened with a 4-3 win over West Shamokin, then routed A-C Valley, 11-2, in the second game.
The opener was decided in the seventh inning when a time-limit rule forced the international extra-inning setup by starting the inning with a runner on second base. After holding West Shamokin scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Lady Bulldogs won it when Brooke Holben singled in Savanna Boyer with the winning run.
Holben, Lauren Smith and Elaina Miller each had two hits while Montana Hetrick struck out eight batters on the mound.
In the second game, Holben hit a grand slam home run and had two hits along with Miller while Shylie Shreckengost finished with three hits. Hetrick and Torrie Sayers combined for the win on the mound.
