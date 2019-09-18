NEW BETHLEHEM — Brooke Eberle, Carley Shick and Quinn Fricko scored goals as the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs notched a 3-1 win over visiting Clarion Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-4 as their stretch of five straight home games continues Thursday at home against Kane. Next Monday and Wednesday, they host Kane and Karns City. All three of those games start at 4 p.m.
Eberle scored the lone goal of the first half off an assist from Eryn Bailey. Both goals from Shick and Fricko were unassisted in the second half.
Gabby Dinger and Kassidy Lee shared goalkeeping duties for the Lady Bulldogs.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Sept. 12
Karns City 6,
Redbank Valley 0
At Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs dropped a shutout decision to the hosts.
McKenna Martin scored three goals and added an assist for the Lady Gremlins, who also got goals from Lex Moore, Brooke Stahlman and Abby Callihan.