CLARION — That 1998 thing came up again last Friday night at Tippin Gymnasium.
One week after capturing its first District 9 title since then, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team kept that theme going with its first state playoff win since then as well.
The latest win at Tippin was a 53-49 win over District 10 fourth-place finisher Cochranton. Back in 1998, head coach Dave Moore’s D9 champion squad beat WPIAL fifth seed Mohawk 45-43 at Brookville Area High School.
“It’s awesome,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds, whose team improved to 20-7 with its fourth straight postseason win. “The girls have been working hard. Like I said before, we’ve been working hard at this since Monday. And honestly, I’ve had all these girls since they’ve been in elementary school going through their program. Some of them have been listening to me for six to seven years, so I’m very proud of the seniors and everybody else tonight winning the game.”
After trailing 11-7 to start the game with Cochranton’s Jaidan Martinec scoring 11 of her team-high 19 points in the first 4:31 of the game, the Lady Bulldogs finished the quarter on a 16-5 run to take a lead they never relinquished.
Redbank Valley was up 23-16 after one and 34-28 at halftime before their largest lead on a Tara Hinderliter basket to make it 39-31 with 5:25 left in the third quarter. But Cochranton managed to tie it at 42-42 less than a minute into the fourth quarter.
But Hinderliter, D9’s leading scorer, scored six unanswered points over the next 1:40 and the Lady Bulldogs were able to make just enough free throws down the stretch to get the win.
“We started came out flat at halftime,” Edmonds said. “It’s actually probably the first time I saw them a little bit nervous. But they did rebound really well at the end of the third and start of the fourth. I told him eight minutes left eight minutes for a state playoff win.”
Hinderliter scored 27 points, going 10-for-17 from the field and 5-for-9 from the foul line, all of the freebies in the fourth quarter. She also scored nine of her team’s 11 points in the final eight points.
“We started a little early there and she did run off about a 1:30 of the clock before she did get on the foul line,” Edmonds said. “So she’s going she’s going back and forth, up and down, dribbling the ball, so she might have had a little bit of tire legs there.
“Tara has had an unbelievable career, showing up in the fourth quarter of a state playoff game and score nine (of 11 team points),” Edmonds said. “To take the ball last couple minutes and dribble the clock out, I mean, it’s great to see her do that.”
Freshman guard Caylen Rearick was huge off the bench, especially in the first quarter as a big answer to Martinec’s hot start. She scored 11 of her career-high 14 points in the first quarter, nine coming on three straight 3-pointers during the 16-5 quarter-ending run.
In last week’s D9 final, Rearick led the Lady Bulldogs with a then career-high 11 points.
“Caylen came down and hit a couple threes and I think (Cochranton) could have easily run away with the game, but Caylen stepped up. She hit the threes, got the student section excited and she got our bench excited. So it was a great, great effort from her.”
And just as big was the Lady Bulldogs’ defensive adjustment that clamped down on Cochranton’s shooting. After those three 3-pointers in the first half of the first quarter, Martinec made just one the rest of the game and missed 11 of her final 13 shots.
Cochranton shot 31 percent from the field overall (19-for-62) and made just 5 of 28 3-point shots. After the first quarter, Cochranton (16-11) shot a paltry 1-for-18 from the 3-point line. However, Martinec’s 10 rebounds and Riley Harvey’s eight points to go with 11 rebounds led a Cochranton 50-33 rebounding advantage, a rare rebounding loss this year for Edmonds’ team.
“Our 3-2 (zone) wasn’t working, we jumped into a 2-3, and we sort of had a rotation where we saw some spots out there that we didn’t have to cover every time,” Edmonds said. “So we told the girls on a rotation to go certain way certain places and they listened and they got rewarded for it tonight.”
Despite losing the rebounding edge, the Lady Bulldogs beat Cochranton all night running the floor with just enough rebounding in the fourth quarter.
Along with the defense of course.
“When I took this over three years ago it was all about defense and transitioning the ball,” Edmonds said. “In the fourth quarter we needed to do it and I kept on telling Emma Hoffman and Maddy Foringer that they had to come out with a big rebound. They did come up with a couple big rebounds and outletted it to Tara, and she finished.”