NEW BETHLEHEM — Unable to repeat their District 9 title last fall in a three-set loss to Kane in the Class 2A final, Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball coach Matt Darr wasn’t backing off any type of enthusiasm this preseason.
He firmly believes his Lady Bulldogs, 13-5 last year, are loaded up and will make another strong run in the classification that returns Kane and resurgent Brookville and Karns City.
“I think I could put two teams in our league and possibly have two teams in the district final,” said Darr, whose team opens at the A-C Valley Tournament Saturday. “That’s how I honestly feel we’re that deep this year.”
A 32-player roster has a deep group of seniors and juniors along with some sophomores who saw varsity time. The only loss to graduation was standout Emily Gourley.
But tempering his enthusiasm somewhat, he knows that winning a district title won’t be easy. Kane swept them last year after having to rally past Brookville in a five-set semifinal win.
“There are some good teams with Brookville, Kane and Karns City, but this is as deep as we’ve ever been,” Darr said. “The problem is how to keep them semi-happy because there could be kids sitting the bench that might have started last year. That’s good because they’re making each other better.
“We’re probably seeing some of the better volleyball we’ll see in practice because of the competition and girls trying to win jobs.”
It’ll be another 5-1 formation for the Lady Bulldogs with senior Carissa Rearick, returning after illness cut short last season, and junior Tara Hinderliter vying for time at setter.
“I’m comfortable with either one setting,” Darr said.
They’ll build up front around junior middle hitter Taylor King. “She’ll really surprise people this year and has shown the most improvement out of anyone,” Darr said.
Seniors Jordan Milliron and Josie Rupp are back at outside hitter with juniors Becca Kunselman, Kianna Shreckengost and Lauren Smith giving more depth at middle hitter. Smith could be at the right side hitter spot and Kunselman will see time on the outside as well.
Senior Torilynn Nelson is a right side hitter with seniors Kristen Shaffer, Shylie Shreckengost and Hope Spence, along with sophomore Karlee Shoemaker also back from filling the defensive specialist/back row spots in the rotation last year.
“We played a lot of volleyball this summer,” Darr said. “We cut down on the open gyms and played volleyball. We were in DuBois’ summer league, Butler Community College and one here … three nights a week we were playing and had a great turnout. We have 32 girls, which is more than we’ve ever had.
“The only scary thing is this is the best we’ve played this early in the season, so how are we going to sustain this 12 more weeks? It really started three weeks ago at DuBois. We’ve just been playing really good ball.”
How they’re playing in November, of course, is the most important question.
“Kane is strong coming back and Coach Judy (Kessler) has been there awhile and will have them ready,” Darr said. “I’m looking forward to it. I wish the season started today. We’re ready now and I don’t know if I’ve ever thought that. But this year, I honestly feel we’re ready.”
He’ll be assisted this year by Ashley Anderson.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordan Milliron, Torilynn Nelson, Carissa Rearick, Josie Rupp, Kristen Shaffer, Shylie Shreckengost, Hope Spence.
Juniors: Tara Hinderliter, Taylor King, Becca Kunselman, Kianna Shreckengost, Lauren Smith.
Sophomores: MaKenna Bish, Savanna Boyer, Montana Hetrick, Brooke Holben, Elaina Miller, Brianna Minich, Brynn Rearick, Karlee Shoemaker, Brooke Smith, Zoey Troup.
Freshmen: Lilly Shaffer, Jasmine Felts, Ryleigh Smathers, Ryley Pago, Makayla Monrean, Arrissa Bish, Carlie Rupp, Olivia Anderson, Kenzie Thiel, Abby Young.
SCHEDULE
September
1-at A-C Valley Tourney, TBA
4-at Clarion
6-at A-C Valley
10-Keystone
11-Forest Area
13-Brookville
15-at Brockway Tourney, TBA
18-at Venango Catholic
24-Brockway
25-at C-L
27-Moniteau
October
2-at Union
4-Cranberry
9-Karns City
11-at Keystone
15-at Homer-Center
16-North Clarion
20-at Elk Co. Tournament, ECC
25-at Punxsutawney
Junior varsity begins at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.