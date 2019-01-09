KARNS CITY — Tara Hinderliter poured in 26 points, leading the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs to another win against a team that’s owned them in recent years.
That’s two losing streaks over in back-to-back wins over Karns City and Moniteau.
In Tuesday night’s 47-36 win at Karns City, the Lady Bulldogs stopped a 10-game losing streak while last week’s 46-42 win over Moniteau ended a nine-game slide. Their last wins against both teams came during the 2013-14 season.
Kelsie Elmer scored seven points for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 4-5 going into Wednesday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone.
The Lady Bulldogs host now-unbeaten Punxsutawney next Monday, then it’s a varsity doubleheader with the boys next Wednesday at home against Clarion starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Clarion game starts a stretch where Lady Bulldogs play eight of 10 games at home.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 4
Lady Bulldogs 46,
Moniteau 42
At home against Moniteau, the Lady Bulldogs notched their first KSAC-South win of the year as they used a third-quarter surge to get back in the game and hold on for the win.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 24-22 at halftime, then outscored Moniteau 17-11 in the third quarter as Karlee Shoemaker led the rally with eight of her 13 points, a career varsity high. Shoemaker nailed three 3-pointers.
“Karlee stepping up was big, especially in the third quarter hitting the two threes,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “Emma Huffman in the middle, she was the driving force when we switched from a 2-3 to 3-2 defense.
“We’re still looking for that rotation. Each game, different girls are stepping up. Karlee stepped for us against Moniteau.”
Tara Hinderliter added 10 points. Lauren Smith and Huffman each scored seven points. Kelsie Elmer scored six points.
“We had about four practices over the holiday break and they were good ones,” Edmonds said. “We were getting back into the KSAC schedule, so it was a big win.”
Aslyn Pry scored 18 points for Moniteau.
The win over the Lady Warriors ended a nine-game losing streak dating back to the last win during the 2013-14 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.