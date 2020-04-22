Michael Jordan broke in to the NBA when I was 15 years old.
By the time he and the Chicago Bulls beat my Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA finals, I was 29 and engaged to be married.
So ESPN’s 10-part series that “tipped” off Sunday night covers some wheelhouse years in my sports fan life. It’s called “The Last Dance” and the documentary is about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan and their quest to win a sixth and final title of the Jordan era.
It’s well worth watching even though all of things brings back the Jordan/Bulls fatigue that I suffered back in the day. By 1998, the Bulls had won five of the past seven titles and two of those years either had no Jordan in the NBA (while he was in baseball in 1993) or just a little of him (end of the 1994 season).
Again, it’ll be a great collection of NBA and sports memories of my growing up years, as a high schooler and younger adult. When Jordan came into the league, he was a gunner who couldn’t do it all by himself when it came to winning titles.
In the 1980s, it was all about the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. In school, you had either Celtics fans, Lakers fans, perhaps some Philadelphia 76ers thrown in there with Charles Barkley getting started the same time and even Dominique Wilkins of the Atlanta Hawks.
Jordan kept growing though and I’d say we all knew that if he got a good enough supporting case, he’d start winning titles. Sunday’s first two episodes retold the 1985-86 playoff series against the Celtics in which, despite being swept by one of the all-time great teams, Jordan himself averaged 43.7 points in three losses while scoring a playoff-record 63 points in one of the games.
He started winning scoring titles in 1987 and won every one in seasons he played fully from then until the 1998 season. Jordan’s Bulls lost in the first round again to the Celtics. In 1988, they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round and then lost to the Detroit Pistons in the next round. In 1989, there were series wins over the Cavs again and then the New York Knicks before an Eastern Conference finals loss to the Pistons in six games.
The Pistons, directed by former Punxsutawney Chucks coach Chuck Daly, dispatched the Bulls again in 1990, this time in the conference finals in seven games. That would be it. Nobody could beat Jordan anymore, for the most part.
The Bulls beat the Lakers for the 1991 title, the Trail Blazers in 1992 and Suns in 1993 before Jordan’s father was murdered, leading MJ to leave the sport. He returned by the end of the 1995 season and the Bulls were eliminated in the second round by the Orlando Magic.
From there, the Bulls/Jordan dominance revved up again and they won the next three titles starting with a six-game win over the Seattle SuperSonics in 1996. Then came my Jazz for the final two.
With the Jazz, I had made them my team back in the 1980s, tired of the Celtics and Lakers juggernaut. The Jazz pushed the eventual champion Lakers to seven games in the second round of the 1988 playoffs, but that was as much noise as they made until losing to the Trail Blazers in the 1992 Western Conference finals. They lost to eventual champion Houston in the 1994 conference finals and then again in 1996 to Seattle.
All along the way, the team was anchored by Hall of Famers and Dream Team members John Stockton and Karl Malone. For most of the run, the coach was hard-nosed Jerry Sloan and the Jazz were tough, methodical and physical. But they never had a deep enough team to run the table.
In 1997, the Jazz broke through and knocked off Houston in the conference finals to get the first of two meetings with the Bulls in the finals and lost in six games. And then it was 1998, the Jazz got back again to face the Bulls and that’s where the documentary focuses.
I’m looking forward to how the next eight hours cover this era. At the time, I was tired of the Bulls and just wanted one title for my guys. The Jazz came oh so close, but nobody was beating Jordan.
The late 1990s NBA was a physical, power game that both the Jazz and Bulls could navigate. For the Jazz to take the Bulls to six games in both series was a remarkable achievement, to be sure. How the Bulls navigated through so much turmoil is amazing as well.
Sunday night’s first two hours was covered like a live sporting event. Imagine that. The timing for the documentary is suitable considering we’re all desperate for something new and fresh. While I do still enjoy watching some older baseball and basketball games, even this revisiting of the Jordan era was refreshing.
WAITING GAME — While we sit around and wait get back to any kind of normalcy, we continue to reflect on what could’ve been and feel bad for the senior student/athletes who didn’t get to perform one last spring season.
In last week’s issue, Redbank Valley softball coach John Sayers brought up the “window closing” example he addressed with his team early in the preseason. Then the window actually closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He had just one senior in Becca Kunselman, who realized the illustration ironically turned into reality.
“I am feeling sad and disappointed, of course,” Kunselman said. “I have looked forward to my senior season and senior night since I was in Little League and it was very unexpectedly taken away from me.
“Softball has always been a huge part of my life. I’ve played minor league, junior league, all stars, five years of travel ball, varsity softball, and it all came to an abrupt end. I realize that many people are being impacted in terrible ways by this situation and if you look at the big picture, softball doesn’t compare to the losses many people are experiencing. However, for me, softball has always been important and always will be, so this is very heartbreaking.
“When Coach Sayers was talking about the window, I thought, wow, I only have one year left, this is my last year. But that was the thing, I knew had one year left. There was no doubt in my mind about that. I was going to make the best of this year, and although it was my last season it was better than nothing. But that’s actually what I got, nothing. My window broke, the one year that was holding it open disappeared, and my window slammed shut.”
Make sure you read our senior day features that’ll be starting in this edition. We’ll be running them until we run out of senior spring athletes at Redbank Valley and Union. There actually aren’t many according to rosters — 3 total at Union among baseball, softball and track and field and 20 at Redbank Valley, all but three of them in track and field.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.