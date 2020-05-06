Lauren Smith

Parents: Denny and Jenean Smith
Sports you have participated in: Basketball (4 years; 2nd Team All-Conference; 2019-2020 D9 Champs; 2020 All-Star Team Selection), Volleyball (4 years; 2 Time D9 Champs. Softball (2 years), Track and Field (2 years).
Activities: Senior Class President, Bible Club (4-year leader), Student Council (6 years, Secretary 1 year), Class Leader (5 years), Redbank Valley’s Production of Beauty and the Beast, Future Business Leaders of America (1 year), National Honor Society (3 years), Oakland Church of God Youth Group (6 years), Student Leadership Team Member (2 years), Foreign Language Club (1 year).
Future Plans: I will be attending Clarion University of Pennsylvania-Venango for an Associates Degree in Nursing to eventually pursue a career in midwifery.
Most influential person(s): My parents have been the most influential people in my life. They have always supported me in everything I’ve done and pushed me to do my best in everything that I do. They have never let me forget that if I have God on my side, all things are possible.