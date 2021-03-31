NEW BETHLEHEM — Moving up the season-opener one day to capture better weather conditions, the Redbank Valley and Union track and field teams faced off Tuesday afternoon.
Redbank Valley swept to wins, 80-59 for the boys and 102-45 for the girls.
Low numbers for both Union teams hampered their efforts on the scoreboard, but the first-place matchups overall were 21-15 in favor of the hosts.
In the closer boys’ meet, the Bulldogs got a triple-win effort from Landon Pence. He won the long jump unopposed at 18 feet, 6 inches, and javelin at 119 feet, 4 inches, and ran a leg on the unopposed 4x100-meter relay (47.63) with Ashton Kahle, Nick Moore and Joe Mansfield.
Mansfield and Kahle doubled. Mansfield also won the triple jump unopposed (40 feet, 9 inches) while Kahle took the 100 dash (11.68).
The Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay (12:51.32) won unopposed with Owen Harmon, Ty Sherry, Levi Shick and Kyle Watkins. Shick was the other doubler for the Bulldogs by taking the 3,200 run in 13:06.79.
Other firsts came from Marquese Gardlock in the 300 hurdles (46.96), Trenten Rupp in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and Kolby Barrett, who led a Bulldogs sweep of the discus with a toss of 122 feet, 1 inch. Kade Minnick and Jack Shaffer finished 2-3.
For Union, Hayden Smith and Payton Johnston tripled. Smith won the 110 hurdles (17.33) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 uncontested relay (4:35.13) with teammates Payton Johnston, Skylar Roxbury and Sam Morganti.
Johnston won the 800 (2:36.78) and 1,600 (5:28.55) runs. Morganti won the 400 dash (57.98), Roxbury led a Union sweep in the 200 dash with a 24.93 with Dawson Camper and Morganti finishing 2-3.
Camper won the shot put with a toss of (43 feet, 5 inches).
In the girls’ meet, Claire Clouse was a triple winner. She won the 100 dash (13.6) and high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) while running a leg on the unopposed 4x100 relay (1:01.91) with Reagen Beamer, Ember Hetrick and Katie Davis.
Doubling were Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers and Lilli Barnett. Beamer added a win in the long jump (15 feet, 8 1/2 inches) while Smathers won the 800 run (3:35.09) and ran a leg on the unopposed 4x800 relay (13:12.63) with Quinn Fricko, Lilli Barnett and Emma Huffman. Barnett won the 3,200 run (17:49.43).
Also winning for the Lady Bulldogs were Lilli Shaffer in the javelin (100 feet, 9 inches) and MacKenna Rankin in the pole vault (7 feet).
Union won seven events as Hailey Theuret tripled. She won the 300 hurdles (59.63), 200 dash (30.92) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (5:18.18) with Allie Conner, Kennedy Andrae and Taylor Shick.
Dominika Logue doubled in the throws, taking the discus (91 feet, 2 inches) and shot put (29 feet, 1 inch) while adding a second in the javelin.
Kennedy Vogle won the 400 dash (1:09.21) and Hailey Kriebel won the 1,600 run (7:01.88).
Both teams run again next Wednesday. Redbank Valley travels to Keystone while Union hosts Clarion/North Clarion.