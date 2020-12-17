For a longtime coach who gets things done if they need to get done, this is a whole new challenge.
His team cannot wrestle, literally
Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick, like the rest of the winter sports coaches and players were put on a three-week pause after last Thursday’s ruling handed down by Governor Tom Wolf’s administration.
The quickest date to get back to practices? Jan. 4. Four days of practice, added the PIAA later, and a schedule for programs that have their mandated 15 preseason practices could resume as early as Jan. 8.
At Redbank Valley, there’s been zero preseason practices, so that means the earliest game or match for basketball would be Jan. 21. And that’s if that date holds.
“I just don’t even know what to do,” said Kundick. “All I want to do is to get started and I’m going to do anything I can do to get this team started and right now I’m helpless.”
In the much publicized school board meeting at Redbank Valley last week, the motion to get preseason practices going while the school remained in remote learning mode failed. As it turned out, it would’ve gotten teams at least a few days of practices. Union and Clarion-Limestone started last week and got four and five days in respectively.
“The kids are frustrated, heartbroken and they’re wondering what’s going to happen, just like the rest of us,” Kundick said, using the ‘H’ word again. “It’s crazy. I’ve always been able to help get kids out of trouble or help them with grades if they’re struggling with that, but I’m helpless.”
“We’re in a holding pattern, just like everybody else,” said Lady Bulldogs basketball coach Chris Edmonds, his team trying to repeat its District 9 title run from last year. “
Edmonds said he’s communicating with his players, encouraging conditioning to stay in shape. He’s figuring on having 16 girls on the JV/varsity roster.
“We had about half of our team playing a fall sport and winning championships this fall in volleyball and soccer and the other half was in the gym a couple nights playing basketball working on fundamentals and conditioning until we got shut down,” Edmonds said. “We moved up to Class 3A this year, so we’re looking to compete for a championship again.”
The Bulldogs basketball team is in limbo as well with head coach Emmanuel Marshall, who has 18 players on his JV/varsity roster.
“It’s been tough on the boys and I just hope the board allows us to begin on Jan. 4,” said Marshall, presuming that the state will allow Jan. 4 to happen in the first place. “It’s frustrating, but the group I have this year only needs a court and basketball and they’re ready to play.”
Union started Nov. 20, then got three practices the court last week, then shut things down. Four is bit of a fractured number but it’s something.
“We were so excited to get going back in November, then we delayed until Dec. 9 and then found out about the delay during practice,” Union Damsels head coach Allyson Kepple said. “We were about halfway through practice and switched plans. We started doing some of the drills the girls really enjoy to keep the spirits up.
“Then we told them about shutting down after practice and they took it like champs. We’ve always tried to look for and find positives in negative situations. We got to start and get some practices in and some schools weren’t that lucky and at least it’s a delay and they didn’t cancel the whole season. We’ll be ready to go on Jan. 4.”
Kepple, who has 20 girls on her roster, said that the team will hold voluntary virtual workouts during the layoff.
Eric Mortimer is back coaching the Knights, who also have the same amount of practices. Between sorting out how many players he has on the roster and working through getting used to practicing with masks, there’s plenty to prepare for in whatever the season looks like.
“I’m hoping we can go back soon,” he said.
Clarion-Limestone also started its practices last week and got five in before the shutdown.
“It’s going to be a competitive league this year and there was a frustration on my end that we weren’t getting to practice when other teams were along with our kids not getting to have any normalcy at C-L,” said Lions head coach Joe Ferguson, who enters his 15th season with a 13- or 14-man varsity/JV roster. “That was the negative part, but the positive part, not that misery loves company, but being shut down totally for everyone, we just have to get in 10 more days of practice and everyone else is going to be out of shape like we are.
“That’s where we left it with the kids. The bottom line is that it’s leveling the playing field a little bit, but I did tell them that it’s up to them to try keep in a little bit of shape, to shoot the ball on their home court and do whatever you can, but I can’t recommend that anyone gets together on any of this. I can’t.”
Lady Lions head coach Gus Simpson got five practices in as well. He’s in his fourth season of his second term and has 14 on his varsity/JV roster.
“We got a week in the gym and everybody realizes that maybe they need to get in shape a little bit, so they need to take this time to go for a run,” Simpson said. “When we got into the gym, we got the ball in our hand and got a lot of shooting in and learned how to get through a practice wearing a mask, let along trying to play a game in one. So we did all of those things.
“You try to spin that in a positive, knowing that when we come back in three weeks or whatever it may be, we’re on the same even playing field as everybody else.”
Brookville has been one of the more proactive districts in the area and all of its sports teams started on time actually, with preseason and opening games last Friday with both varsity basketball teams playing doubleheaders, the boys at home and the girls at Penns Manor.
Most of the scheduling was done at the last minute on Thursday. The Raiders hosted Penns Manor and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, winning both games, while the Lady Raiders dropped two games at Penns Manor against the hosts and Berlin Brothersvalley.
All of those games had players wearing masks. Brookville’s wrestlers traveled to Reynolds after a last-minute scheduling on Thursday and the D9 Raiders lost a 35-31 thriller to the D10 state player Raiders.
“I think the biggest thing was we wanted to get the kids something, not knowing what’s coming down the road,” Brookville Athletic Director Dave Osborne said. “And they’ve worked hard for three weeks now so we thought that was important.”
How things might get adjusted even more down the road is anyone’s guess. The PIAA state brackets are reduced to district champions only, so the basketball window of regular-season games is longer and like in the fall, teams may continue to play while the state playoffs are going. So all involved, coaches and players, hope that this is not a repeat of the spring season last year.
So from the government down to the PIAA and school administrators, coaches hope that a repeat canceled season does not happen again.
“I hope that they understand the regrets that the kids have because they didn’t have things,” Brookville Raiders basketball coach Dalton Park said. “I know there are some baseball kids last year, they have a lot of regrets with a lot of woulda, coulda shouldas. Let’s not do this to them. They’re young, they’re healthy. They’re not the ones being affected by this.
“Now, they go around others who are and I understand all of that, but if we play it smart, I think we can work something out.”