NEW BETHLEHEM — Undefeated no more, the North Clarion Wolves ran into an offensive buzz-saw Monday night in the guise of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
With the score tied at 56-56 going into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs outgunned the Wolves 30-22 over the final eight minutes for an 86-78 win.
That was the first loss for the Wolves, who fell to 15-1. They had beaten the Bulldogs 71-58 back on Dec. 27 at the Forest Area Christmas Classic in Tionesta, but this time around it was different for the KSAC-North Division leaders.
“North Clarion is the best team in the KSAC by far and tonight happened to be our night,” Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We hit shots and played the best game ever.”
Nick Smith led the Bulldogs with 24 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter on the strength of four 3-pointers. Keaton Kahle finished with 20 points and led a successful parade to the foul line for the Bulldogs, who were 16-of-23 from the foul line in the fourth including 11 of 13 from Kahle alone.
“I told the boys to push the ball every possession, trap everywhere, play Bulldogs basketball and we get the win,” said Marshall, whose team avenged its second straight loss, beating Karns City last week after losing to the Gremlins earlier this year as well. “We played seven-man rotation, high-intensity basketball and hit our free throws at the end. I’m proud of my guys. They are gelling at the right time and we’re ready for the playoffs.”
Tanner Kerle, Bryson Bain and Declan Fricko also reached double figures in scoring. Kerle scored all 14 of his points in the first half, nailing down four 3-pointers. Bain and Fricko each scored 12 points.
The Bulldogs led the Wolves 37-36 at halftime.
Tyler McCord-Wolbert led the Wolves with 23 points and Korey Mills added 20 points. Kyle Mills finished with 14 points.
With their fifth win in six games, the Bulldogs improved to 9-7 going into Wednesday’s varsity doubleheader at Union, but that was likely going to get postponed due to cold temperatures in the region. Friday, the Bulldogs host A-C Valley.
Next week, the Bulldogs visit Punxsutawney Monday and Keystone Wednesday before their final home game against Moniteau next Friday, not considering where Wednesday’s Union game might be moved.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 25
Bulldogs 64,
Karns City 55
Last week at Karns City, the Bulldogs avenged an earlier loss to the Gremlins and spoiled their quest for a KSAC-South title by knocking them a game behind Keystone.
Nick Smith and Chris Marshall scored 19 and 16 points respectively to lead the Bulldogs. Smith added five steals while Marshall made six steals. Keaton Kahle had nine points and Declan Fricko finished with eight points.
Smith scored 17 points in the first half that saw the Bulldogs build a 44-23 lead by halftime. They led 57-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Karns City’s Nathan Waltman had a big game, finishing with 31 points and 18 rebounds. He was the only Gremlin in double-figure scoring.
