RIMERSBURG — Alex Bell can’t wait to start building a softball program.
The first-year Union Damsels coach and 2013 Redbank Valley graduate who was a standout for the Lady Bulldogs is playing the waiting game now, hoping to get some off-season work or games for a still-young program.
Union hasn’t won a game yet since it started — 0-13 last year and 0-12 in 2018 — and Bell felt she had a productive offseason going into this spring, but won’t have any games to play of course with the PIAA canceling the season last week.
“Just seeing how much work that the girls were willing to put in for a team that hasn’t won a game yet essentially was amazing to me,” said Bell, in her second year with the program after being an assistant last year. “The fact that they showed up every day at every practice to get better and really learn things that they don’t know about the sport, I was really excited for that.”
A good offseason turnout starting last fall had Bell encouraged as well.
“I was really excited to kind of hit the ground running and we had a good, I thought, lineup for games,” said Bell, who was assisted by Clarion High graduate Tiffany (Smathers) Sturgeon.
Six regulars are back from last year, including the team’s lone senior Sierra Salvo, juniors Kira Marsh and Carissa Rodgers, and sophomores Grace Henry, MacKenna Davis and Rylie Colligan.
Salvo and Marsh, like last year, would’ve handled the pitching duties with Marsh seeing action at third base or shortstop when not in the circle. Salvo, who did the majority of the pitching, would’ve also been at first base.
Davis was back at catcher while Henry or Davis would’ve seen some time at first base as well. Colligan or Rodgers could’ve played at second base with Rodgers also a candidate to play in center field. Junior Morgan Cumberland, who didn’t play last year, was going to be the shortstop with Henry or Marsh the likely starter at third base.
Freshman Georgia Palm was expected to be a key contributor, slotting in at either catcher or center field with juniors Abby Gruver and Hannah Janis, and freshman Rebecca Solida vying for time in left and right field.
It’s an 11-player roster, with not only Salvo losing her final year, but the rest of the roster denied an important year of development as well.
“I’m pretty upset about that only because we since we have such a younger team,” Bell said. “This would have been a really good year to have our juniors and sophomores get an extra look at games and kind of get in the swing of things since they are all younger they haven’t been playing.
“Union didn’t really have a program until these girls were nine and 10, so I was really excited for this year and thought it’d be a really good year for growth to kind of just see how things play out. I’m not saying we were going to go undefeated but if we could get a few wins under our belt to kind of get the game feel of it all and then next year build on winning games and getting up to (competing at a) KSAC level and stuff like that. I know everyone’s on the same boat, but it’s a pretty big blow for our team I think just because we are in that developmental stage.”
ROSTER
Senior: Sierra Salvo.
Juniors: Kira Marsh, Carissa Rodgers, Morgan Cumberland.
Sophomores: MacKenna Davis, Grace Henry, Abby Gruver, Hannah Janis, Rylie Colligan.
Freshmen: Georgia Palm, Rebecca Solida.