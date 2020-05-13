Lindsay Evans

Parents: Cindy and Nathan Evans
Sports: Softball 2014- 2015; Track and Field 2018 –2020, District Champ, Keystone Athletic Award, Varsity Letter
Activities: Concert Band –2011 –2020, Community Band –2017-2020, Marching Band –2015-2020, District Band –10th, 11th, 12th grade, Region Band –12th grade, Choir –2017-2020, County Choir 2017-2020, County Band 2015-2018, Spark Club 2018-2020
Future Plans: Cancer Center Nurse, attend BC3 for my bachelors degree and finish with a masters online
Most Influential Person: The most influential person in my life has got to be my dad Nate. He has been through surgeries that many wouldn’t have survived. Been through so much stress but still is always there to give a helping hand to anyone who asks. He’s always there for people no matter how sick he is. I’ll always try to be like him as long as I live.