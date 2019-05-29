WILCOX — For Clarion-Limestone freshman pitcher Bryson Huwar, all it took was one bad inning as second seeded Otto-Eldred scored two first-inning runs in a 2-0 victory over the Lions at the Wilcox American Legion baseball field last Friday afternoon.
Cole Sebastian made those early runs hold up in tossing a four-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts while throwing 98 pitches.
While the win landed the Terrors in Tuesday’s Class 1A final against Elk County Catholic at Showers Field in DuBois, the Lions’ season ended at 12-5
“Bryson did a really good job out there for us today,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “He gave up those two early runs and then he settled down after that. Their guy is a really good athlete which we found out during football season as he’s their quarterback on the football team. He hit his spots and kept us off balance with his curveball.”
Huwar allowed two earned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out six while throwing 83 pitches.
In the top of the first after two outs, Jacob Merry singled up the middle. Chase Sebastian then doubled to deep center field to score Merry. On the throw to the plate, Sebastian moved to third. Chris Connelly added an RBI single for the 2-0 lead.
After that first inning, Huwar retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced with Andrew Sheeler hitting a leadoff single in the third.
Trent Windsor would reach on an error to start the fifth before Jacob Bell reached on a fielders choice which the Lions erased Windsor at second base on a force out. Pinch-runner Ryan Love was caught stealing for the second out. Sheeler then walked, but he was also caught stealing to end the inning.
Huwar struck out the side in the sixth.
C-L mounted its only real scoring threat in the third inning off Sebastian. David Wiles singled up the middle before Drew Beichner coaxed a walk. The Terrors then turned a double play which moved Wiles to third, the only runner to reach third base in the game for the Lions. A flyout to center field ended the inning.
“We got a few hits but we just couldn’t get that timely hit,” said Smith. “That double play they turned when we had two on and no outs. That was a really big play. I thought we had a chance to get some runs there.”
After two outs in the top of the seventh Ian Larson reached on an error before Cam Hankey added a single. However, a strikeout ended the game, sending the Terrors onto the D9 final.
Hayden Callen, Larson, Hankey, and Wiles picked up the four singles for C-L.
Sheeler, Merry, Chase Sebastian, and Connelly collected the four Otto-Eldred hits with Sebastian hitting a double.
“We did things nobody expected us to do,” said Smith about reflecting on the season. “Winning the KSAC and getting back to the semifinals again, these guys have nothing to hang their heads about. I appreciate how hard these guys worked and how much they cheered for each other. That’s what carried us through the season.”