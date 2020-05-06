SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Little League International made the announcement that was expected last Thursday, canceling the annual World Series in August.
The announcement also covered not only the Major division but also the six other divisions that hold international tournaments.
Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its World Series and Region Tournaments for first time in organization history; commits approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues
The MLB Little League Classic Presented by GEICO Also Canceled; Event Will Return in 2021.
After a thorough assessment of the impact the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has had on 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries and based upon the direction of governmental and public health authorities, and in consultation with medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and their respective regional qualifying events.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamed of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”
At the state level, the PA Association of District Administrators canceled all section- and state-level tournaments for all divisions as well.
State Coordinator Bill Dithrich released the following statement last Saturday:
The Association took this action due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus mitigation. The probability of some counties of the state being able to resume Little League activities at different times than others makes it problematic to be able to schedule section and state tournaments where all areas can participate.
Leagues will need to follow state and local authority guidelines as to when they will be able to resume activities. Little League has compiled the 2020 Season Resumption Guide to assist leagues in this process.
Each individual district in the state has the option to have a district tournament at the completion of their regular season, if feasible. Pennsylvania last weekend decided to ax all competition above the district level.
“The biggest thing we talked about the other day at the meeting was the fact that only the Northcentral and Northwest part of the state as per the Dept. of Health is going to Yellow now and God only knows when the rest of the state is going to go Yellow,” D10 Administrator Barry Bacha said. “Running three state tournaments here in Bradford and I know helping run them in Emporium when Glenn Fbieg was doing it, you depend on a full field for states to be successful and that’s why they canceled states.”
With “Yellow” still on, leagues cannot practice or play games.
While District 10 — that’s basically the rest of the PIAA District 9 region — plans on doing an end-of-season tournament not called an all-star event for all levels open to all leagues that could enter up to three times culminating in a flurry of games at the DuBois complex. The calendar, of course, is still up in the air pending areas going from “Yellow” to “Green.”
It’s not known for sure how District 25 will proceed. New Bethlehem and the Southern Clarion County Little Leagues are part of D25.
New Bethlehem Little League President Dave Hepler said that the league scheduled a meeting Tuesday night and that some project work at the complex has been started and will be continued while waiting for the “Green” light.
Saturday, NBLL board members will be working at the complex. Hepler said that some drainage issues still remain on the minor league field with some repair still needing to be finished on the back corner of the batting cage where last year’s flash flood damaged.