The New Bethlehem and Rimersburg youth baseball and softball schedules got going last week.
Some Little League baseball game recaps are listed below.
To report any games, please email appropriate information to rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or text Rich Rhoades at 814-648-0790.
MONDAY, June 29
Newbie Wheel 20, ACV-Preston 0
In a three-inning game at the New Bethlehem Little League complex, Newbie scored nine runs in the first inning and 11 runs in the third inning in a Mercy Rule win.
Isaac Neiwswonger singled and doubled while Conner Colwell and Grant Shoemaker hit triples. Carsen Gould singled while Brendan McIntire and Deklan Plucinski all singled.
Gould and McIntire pitched for Newbie, combining for nine strikeouts.
FRIDAY, June 26
Atkinson’s 3, A-C Valley 0
Alex King tossed a no-hitter, striking out 15 batters and walking one as Atkinson’s blanked A-C Valley.
King also had both of his team’s hits, singles, and scored one run. Caden Burns and Shawn Fitzgerald scored the other runs.
Shick’s Nationwide 9,
New Beth-Ripple 3
At the New Bethlehem Little League complex, Lawson Palm singled three times and drove in four runs as Shick’s got a combined three-hitter with 12 strikeouts from pitchers Alex Walzak and Andrew Kifer.
Kifer and Micah Kindel each had two hits with Kindel doubling.
For Newbie, Brock George singled twice and combined on the mound with Ryan Hepler to strike out 14 batters.
WEDNESDAY, June 24
Shick’s Nationwide 13, Atkinson’s 3
Hudson Bliss went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and four runs batted in to lead Shick’s over Green Machine.
Lawson Palm singled twice and doubled, while Alex Walzak and Micah Kindel each had two hits. Walzak and Palm doubled. Kindel tripled.
On the mound, Bliss and Walzak combined for 10 strikeouts.
For Atkinson’s, Caden Burns and Mike Theuret each singled twice. On the mound, Burns, Alex King and Shawn Fitzgerald combined to strike out eight.