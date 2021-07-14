After taking a year off with the COVID-19 pandemic raging around the world, Little League International isn’t quite back to 100 percent this summer.
What Little League will still do, however, is hold a World Series for the Little League (11-12-year-old) Baseball and Softball Divisions. Of course, the baseball will be in Williamsport (Aug. 19-29) while this year’s softball event is in Greenville, N.C. (Aug. 11-18).
There won’t be any international flavor to the World Series this year, still due to COVID, so the top two teams from each of the eight regionals head to the World Series to make up a 16-team event.
“Little League puts the health, well-being, and safety of all players and volunteers first, and we are looking forward to hosting the Little League Regional and World Series tournaments with that aim this summer,” said Dr. Daniel Lueders, Commission Chair, Little League International Board of Directors Member, and UPMC Sports Medicine Physician and Assistant Professor in Little League’s announcement back in May. “The Commission’s recommendations reflect the most current CDC protocols, as well as direct input from state and local public health authorities. The advice of the leading public health, pediatric medicine, epidemiology, mental health, and operations experts on the Commission prioritize the health and safety of the players, volunteers, family, and fans above all else. We are confident that the implementation of these recommendations by Little League International will permit a safe and successful competition this summer and preserve the spirit and the experiences that make those events so special.”
The Little League announcement continued:
“All players and coaches will undergo COVID-19 testing prior to and upon arrival at their tournament location and will have significantly limited contact from other individuals until negative tests can be confirmed. Unvaccinated participants will also receive regular COVID-19 tests throughout the tournament. Little League International, through its partnership with Major League Baseball, will work with Spectrum Solutions, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, to provide tests at no-cost to participants and coordinate testing logistics for each event location to help ensure consistency in results and efficient turnarounds in receiving results.”
As far as attending games in Williamsport, for example, as many from this area have done over the years:
“Spectator attendance will be restricted at our Little League Baseball and Softball Region and World Series tournaments. Accommodations will be made for family members and a limited number of individuals associated with the participating teams. Those attending are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and may be subject to additional screening measures to be announced at a later date.”
So for teams in the other divisions, it’ll be states and then done.
Taking a look at area All-Star news:
— St. Marys, which had 10 players from its Eastern Regional championship team from two years ago in the 10-and-under (Minor League) softball division, won the Section 1 Little League (11-12) Tournament title in Brookville last week. St. Marys routed District 25 champion Knox (14-0) and Cochranton (14-0) before topping Cochranton again in the final, 7-3.
Next up for St. Marys is the eight-team state tournament in Downingtown. It was scheduled to face North Pocono in the first round.
The other teams are Mifflinburg, Avon Grove, West Suburban, Devon/Berwyn, Shaler and Stroudsburg.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
— Harborcreek hosts the Section 1 Little League (12-under) baseball tournament starting Friday. D10 champion DuBois meets D25 champion Oil City in the first round. The four-team tournament continues through at least Monday.
— Smethport hosts the Section 1 Junior Little League (13-14) baseball tournament starting next Tuesday. DuBois opens with
— Oil City hosts the Section 1 Minor League (10-under) baseball tournament starting Friday. Oil City won the District 25 title while St. Marys won the D10 title. The four-team tournament continues through at least Sunday.
— Punxsutawney won the D10 title in Junior Little League softball and finished second to Lakeland at the Section 1 Tournament in Union City last Friday, losing 8-0 in the final.