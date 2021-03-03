RIMERSBURG — In the storied history of Union Damsels basketball, there are now 14 1,000-point scorers.
Only five got there as underclassmen with junior Dominika Logue reaching the milestone in Monday night’s 59-29 rout of visiting Forest Area.
Logue just needed one point to get to 1,000 and nailed it right on with a free throw just over a minute into the game.
Lexey Shick was the last 1,000-pointer, reaching the milestone in 2017. The last underclassmen to get to four digits was Andrea Mortimer, who reached 1,000 in the 2005 playoffs as a junior.
“It means a lot,” Logue said Monday night. “It’s a nice accomplishment to have. It’s not really something I set as a goal. I have always wanted to just win some championships. But, it is nice to score a thousand points.”
Logue, who averaged 16.3 points per game going into Forest, finished with 15 points with 11 coming in the first quarter.
Kennedy Vogle also scored 11 points as the Damsels led 23-6 after the first quarter and 38-16 by halftime.
Keira Croyle also reached double figures with 11 points for the Damsels, who similar to the boys, have finished the season strong with a 9-3 mark through the last 12 games going into the regular-season finale Thursday at home against Keystone.
The Damsels started 2-6.
“I think as the season went down the road a little further, we are back to playing our style that we are successful with, upping the tempo,” Logue said. “I think at the beginning of the season we were kind of just a little rusty not having the offseason.”
The Damsels will enter the Class 1A playoffs that begin some time next week. The pairings and schedule were set to be released later this week.
Here is the current list of Union Damsels 1,000-point scorers with player’s graduation year listed:
1. Joyce Wensel, 1982 – 1,963
2. Mary Jane Eaton, 2001 – 1,751
3. Jill Wensel, 1986 – 1,689
4. Andrea Mortimer, 2006 – 1,550
5. Tracie Murray, 1988 – 1,362
6. Bethany Koch, 2006 – 1,332
7. Penny Summerville, 1993 – 1,258
8. Tina Lipps, 2011 – 1,165
9. Tiffany Corle, 2007 – 1,108
10. Rachel Eaton, 2003 – 1,085
11. Dawn Crissman, 1997 – 1,077
12. Lexey Shick, 2017 – 1,063
13. Jamie Johnson, 1999 – 1,059
14. Dominika Logue, 2022 – 1,014
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 26
Union 51, Venango Catholic 16
At home against the Lady Vikings, Dominika Logue scored 24 of her 28 points in the second half to lead the Damsels to a lopsided win.
Hailey Kriebel scored nine points for the Damsels.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 24
Union 52, Karns City 47, OT
Also at home against the Lady Gremlins, a seemingly insurmountable 16-point deficit with two minutes left in the third quarter turned into a come-from-behind overtime win.
Dominika Logue scored six of Union’s seven overtime points, capping a comeback that saw it trailing 38-22 late in the third and 41-26 going into the fourth quarter.
But a 19-4 run in the fourth tied things up at 45-45 when Hailey Kriebel scored off a Logue pass with 41.3 seconds left in regulation.
Logue finished with 17 points while Keira Croyle and Kriebel scored 15 and 13 points respectively.
Rossi McMillen led Karns City with 17 points.
Union made it a season sweep of the Lady Gremlins, beating them in Karns City 44-40 back on Jan. 29.