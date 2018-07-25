The following is the speech made by East Brady’s Jim Kelly at last Wednesday’s ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Kelly, fighting oral cancer, accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
Kelly:
Wow. It is never easy watching video about my son. So many times I’ve dreamt and continue to dream about what my son Hunter and what he meant to my life. That will never stop. And I look up here and see Dan (Marino) and John (Elway), I just reflect back on some of things we’ve been through and some of the things we went through and all of the good times our golf tournaments and we had so much fun. Dan, you and I battling year after year, twice a year. And John, on behalf of the Class of 1983, the five other quarterbacks, thank you for winning those two Super Bowls for us, especially, me and Dan.
When I look back at my life, I’ve always by the four Fs. The one I’ve had but I’ve changed it was fun. Even though I still I have fun, I put the one in there that means more to me now than it ever has and that’s my faith, my faith in the good Lord that He has plans. He has plans for my life. Through my son Hunter, we will make a difference.
My family, wow, what I can say? My daughter Erin, every single time she walked into the hospital, not one time did she ever have a frown on her face. It was always “Daddy, you look so good. You are so cute.” And she would give me a hug. My daughter Camryn, so many times she would hug me and I didn’t want to leave her go. Even today when she hugs me I don’t want to leave her go.
And my wife Jill, you are my heart, you are my soul, you are my everything. I love you Jill.
My brothers. I have five brothers — Pat, Ed, Ray, Danny and Kevin. They’ve been through everything with me, the good times and bad times. The Super Bowls, we had fun. But I’ll tell you what, I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my five brothers. I love you guys.
My Bills family, from the Wilson family to Terry and Kim Pegula, the new owners. The Wackadoodle buddies of mine — Bruce (Smith), Thurman (Thomas), Andre (Reed), Daryl (Talley), Biscuit (Cornelius Bennett), Will (Wolford), (Steve) Tasker, all you guys, every single day they continue to have group text messaging. It drives me crazy, because they always put me in it. But keep doing it. It makes me laugh and puts a smile on my face.
My Hunter’s Hope Family. There are 60 families in Buffalo, N.Y., that their kids have same disease that my son had. They are trying to make a difference. I want to let them know that I will be home tomorrow, me and my family, to go out and go out there make a difference.
My friends out there, my high school football coach who is the reason I have a gold jacket, the reason I turned professional, the reason I’m still sitting here, Terry Henry. I love you coach. I know I have people here in the audience — Tommy, Peter, John, David (Kerschbaumer), my best friend, my assistant for 20 years, Chris — thank you all for being here. All of my buddies back home, I want you here.
And finally, the fans. I came up with a saying: “Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow.” When I look across this arena, and when I talk to people, I say that you don’t have to be a Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers to make a difference out there. Every single person in this room can be a difference maker. You can be just a normal person who gets up every morning and go to work. But you can be a difference maker and put those smiles on faces. My kids, my friends, when they came to see me, not once did they have a frown on their face. I just urge anybody out there if you have someone out there suffering — it doesn’t have to be cancer — it could be somebody not having a good day, your mom, your dad, it could be your grandparents, what you say to them the smile you have on your face, that could be the difference on making it to the next day. Remember that, always, always persevere.
Like Jimmy V said, Never ever give up. My Bills fans back home. I love you. And to Everybody here tonight and to the Jimmy V Foundation, thank you for honoring me and humbling me with this award. I love you all. God bless and may the good Lord continue to bless you. Thank you.
