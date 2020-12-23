It’s another all-state resume stuffer for Redbank Valley junior defensive end Joe Mansfield.
Mansfield landed on this year’s Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 1A All-State team that was announced Monday. The 6 foot, 180-pounder joined Bishop Guilfoyle’s Cameron Maloney and Andrew Yanoshak, Tussey Mountain’s Chad Morningstar and Steel-High’s Tydre Holland-Ali on the defensive line.
Mansfield helped lead the Bulldogs’ shutdown defense with a second-best 7.4 tackles per game. He led the team with 17 1/2 tackles for losses with 9 1/2 sacks in the team’s eight games.
Mansfield was a second-teamer last year on the Pennsylvania Football News squad, finishing with 80 tackles and 11 sacks in a full schedule.
He was the lone D9 player named to the Class 1A team, which was one full team only, 41 players in all on offense, defense and special teams along with athlete spots. State champion Steel-High swept the major awards with Mehki Flowers named Player of the Year and Andrew Erby Coach of the Year.
In other all-state honors involving District 9 players:
— Brookville’s Jack Krug was named one of the four quarterbacks in Class 2A. Karns City’s Nathan Waltman earned a spot at linebacker.
— St. Marys’ Garrett Bauer was named an offensive lineman in Class 3A.
Gold earns coaching honor
HERSHEY — Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold notched another honor last week, being named the Pennsylvania Football Coach Association’s District 9 Coach of the Year.
Gold helped lead the Bulldogs to their first D9 title since 1996 and a first-ever state playoff win over Northern Bedford before finishing 7-1.