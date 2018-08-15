NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley High School kicks off its athletic season with a Meet the Bulldog Night this Friday night at the high school.
Depending on the status of the construction at the track, the event sponsored by the Redbank Valley Booster Club will be either at the football field or gymnasium starting with a tailgate party at 5 p.m.
The tailgate party is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for players and coaches, with a $5 charge to fans. Proceeds benefit Brandon Truitt, a recent graduate who is battling testicular cancer.
The event also is helping benefit Cassie Westover, a current RVHS student battling cancer with the football team selling “White-Out” t-shirts for their Sept. 21 home game against Clarion-Limestone.
The cost for a shirt is $8 for a short sleeve shirt and $10 for a long sleeve shirt, and orders are due by Sept. 13 and turned into Blane Gold’s classroom when school starts, or paid for at Friday’s event.
Orders for shirts can also be made at the Redbank Valley Community Center from Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also on Friday, the band is scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. followed by a booster club representative announcement at 6:45 p.m.
Varsity and junior high team introductions for football, volleyball, cheerleading, and boys’ and girls’ soccer including junior high are set to begin at 7 p.m. with team pictures following at around 7:30 p.m.
For more information on the event, contact Matt Darr (814-227-8759) or Dianna Bain (814-541-2688).
