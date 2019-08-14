NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Booster Club is hosting its annual Meet the Bulldog Night for the upcoming fall sports season Friday night starting with a tailgate party at the football stadium starting at 5 p.m.
Players and coaches eat free with a suggested donation for others at $5. The meal includes sandwiches, a side, drinks and dessert. The club will raffle off four Steelers tickets for a game this season.
All proceeds benefit the repair of Redbank Valley’s primary school recently damaged by flooding.
The school band performs at 6:30 p.m. followed by the announcement of all the teams and players.